Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 21

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Friday, March 21, 2025

Friday, March 21, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: FDSN and Gulf Coast Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (19-51) are big, 14-point underdogs against the Minnesota Timberwolves (40-31) at Target Center on Friday, March 21, 2025. The game starts at 8 p.m. ET on FDSN and Gulf Coast Sports. The matchup's point total is set at 228.5.

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -14 228.5 -901 +610

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Timberwolves win (85.4%)

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have gone 32-38-1 against the spread this season.

The Pelicans have played 70 games, with 28 wins against the spread.

This season, Timberwolves games have hit the over 40 times out of 70 chances.

Pelicans games this year have eclipsed the over/under 39 times in 70 opportunities (55.7%).

Minnesota sports a worse record against the spread when playing at home (13-22-1) than it does in away games (19-16-0).

The Timberwolves have eclipsed the total more often at home, hitting the over in 22 of 36 home matchups (61.1%). In away games, they have hit the over in 18 of 35 games (51.4%).

This season, New Orleans is 18-16-1 at home against the spread (.514 winning percentage). On the road, it is 10-25-0 ATS (.286).

Pelicans games have finished above the over/under 54.3% of the time at home (19 of 35), and 57.1% of the time on the road (20 of 35).

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards averages 27.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists, shooting 44.1% from the floor and 40% from beyond the arc, with 4 made treys per game (second in NBA).

Naz Reid is averaging 14.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1 block.

Julius Randle averages 18.7 points, 7 boards and 4.6 assists.

Jaden McDaniels is averaging 12.6 points, 2.1 assists and 6 boards.

Rudy Gobert averages 10.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists, shooting 65.5% from the floor.

Pelicans Leaders

Trey Murphy III averages 21.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He is also draining 45.4% of his shots from the field and 36.1% from 3-point range, with 3 triples per contest.

Per game, CJ McCollum gets the Pelicans 20.9 points, 3.8 boards and 4 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Yves Missi's numbers on the season are 8.9 points, 8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He is draining 54.3% of his shots from the field.

The Pelicans are getting 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game from Zion Williamson.

Dejounte Murray averages 17.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 7.4 assists. He is draining 39.3% of his shots from the field and 29.9% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.