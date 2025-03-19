Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 19

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 19, 2025

Wednesday, March 19, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: FDSN and Gulf Coast Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (18-51) are heavy underdogs (+13) as they attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (40-30) at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 19, 2025 at Target Center. The contest airs on FDSN and Gulf Coast Sports. The over/under for the matchup is set at 228.

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -13 228 -599 +450

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (85.9%)

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have covered the spread 32 times this season (32-37-1).

The Pelicans are 27-41-1 against the spread this year.

Timberwolves games have gone over the total 39 times out of 69 chances this season.

Pelicans games this year have gone over the total in 38 of 69 opportunities (55.1%).

Against the spread, Minnesota has performed worse at home, covering 13 times in 35 home games, and 19 times in 35 road games.

When it comes to point totals, the Timberwolves hit the over more consistently when playing at home, as they've eclipsed the total 21 times in 35 opportunities this season (60%). In road games, they have hit the over 18 times in 35 opportunities (51.4%).

New Orleans has been better against the spread at home (18-16-1) than on the road (9-25-0) this season.

Looking at the over/under, Pelicans games have gone over less often at home (19 of 35, 54.3%) than away (19 of 34, 55.9%).

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards' numbers on the season are 27.6 points, 5.8 boards and 4.6 assists per contest, shooting 44.4% from the floor and 40% from beyond the arc, with an average of 4 made 3-pointers (second in league).

Naz Reid's numbers on the season are 14.7 points, 6.1 boards and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 38.7% from downtown, with an average of 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Julius Randle is averaging 18.7 points, 4.7 assists and 7.1 boards.

Jaden McDaniels averages 12.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists, shooting 48.2% from the floor and 33.8% from downtown, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Rudy Gobert averages 10.9 points, 10.3 boards and 1.8 assists, shooting 65.4% from the floor.

Pelicans Leaders

Trey Murphy III averages 21.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He is also sinking 45.4% of his shots from the floor and 36.1% from beyond the arc, with 3 triples per game.

The Pelicans are getting 20.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4 assists per game from CJ McCollum.

The Pelicans are getting 8.8 points, 8 boards and 1.3 assists per game from Yves Missi.

The Pelicans are getting 24.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game from Zion Williamson.

Per game, Dejounte Murray provides the Pelicans 17.5 points, 6.5 boards and 7.4 assists, plus 2 steals and 0.4 blocks.

