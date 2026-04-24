Timberwolves vs. Nuggets NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 25

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 25, 2026

Saturday, April 25, 2026 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: ABC

The Minnesota Timberwolves take a 1-2 series record into Game 4 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. The Nuggets are favored by 1.5 points in the matchup, which airs on ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET. The point total is set at 229.5 for the matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -1.5 229.5 -126 +108

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Timberwolves win (55.7%)

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets have covered the spread 44 times in 82 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Timberwolves are 38-44-0 this season.

This season, 52 of the Nuggets' games have gone over the point total.

The Timberwolves have gone over the point total 45.1% of the time this year (37 of 82 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Denver has played worse when playing at home, covering 20 times in 41 home games, and 24 times in 41 road games.

In home games, the Nuggets go over the total 56.1% of the time (23 of 41 games). They hit the over more consistently in road games, exceeding the total in 70.7% of games (29 of 41).

This season, Minnesota is 18-23-0 at home against the spread (.439 winning percentage). On the road, it is 20-21-0 ATS (.488).

Timberwolves games have gone above the over/under less often at home (14 times out of 41) than away (23 of 41) this season.

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic is averaging 27.7 points, 12.9 boards and 10.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jamal Murray is averaging 25.4 points, 4.4 boards and 7.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 13.5 points, 1.4 assists and 2.6 boards.

Bruce Brown's numbers on the season are 7.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 47.5% from the field.

Cameron Johnson is averaging 12.2 points, 3.8 boards and 2.4 assists.

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle is averaging 21.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5 assists for the Timberwolves.

Anthony Edwards averages 28.8 points, 5 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He is also sinking 48.9% of his shots from the floor and 39.9% from beyond the arc, with 3.4 treys per contest (third in NBA).

Rudy Gobert averages 10.9 points, 11.5 boards and 1.7 assists. He is sinking 68.2% of his shots from the field (first in NBA).

The Timberwolves are getting 13.6 points, 6.2 boards and 2.2 assists per game from Naz Reid.

Donte DiVincenzo's numbers on the season are 12.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest. He is making 40.6% of his shots from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3 treys.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.