Timberwolves vs. Nuggets NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 1

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Friday, November 1, 2024

Friday, November 1, 2024 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: ESPN, ALT, and FDSN

Northwest Division opponents square off when the Minnesota Timberwolves (2-2) host the Denver Nuggets (2-2) at Target Center, tipping off at 9:30 PM ET on Friday, November 1, 2024. The Nuggets are 4-point underdogs in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season. The over/under in the matchup is set at 219.5.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -4 -110 -110 219.5 -110 -110 -180 +152

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Timberwolves win (63.6%)

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Timberwolves went 40-40-2 ATS last season.

The Nuggets went 3-1 as underdogs of 4 points or greater last season.

Last season, 41 Timberwolves games hit the over.

In 82 Nuggets games last year, 35 of them hit the over.

When playing at home last season, Minnesota had a worse record against the spread (18-22-1) compared to its ATS record on the road (22-18-1).

Against the spread, Denver performed better at home (21-18-2) than on the road (17-24-0) last season.

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards put up 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists last season.

Last season, Rudy Gobert recorded an average of 14 points, 12.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

Donte DiVincenzo recorded 15.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He also made 44.3% of his shots from the field and 40.1% from 3-point range, with 3.5 triples per contest (fourth in NBA).

Naz Reid put up 13.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He made 47.7% of his shots from the field and 41.4% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per contest.

Mike Conley's numbers last season were 11.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. He sank 45.7% of his shots from the field and 44.2% from beyond the arc (third in league), with an average of 2.4 treys.

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic collected 26.4 points, 9 assists and 12.4 boards last season.

Michael Porter Jr. recorded 16.7 points, 1.5 assists and 7 boards.

Jamal Murray recorded 21.2 points, 6.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds.

Aaron Gordon posted 13.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

Russell Westbrook posted 11.1 points, 5 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.