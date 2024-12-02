Timberwolves vs. Lakers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for December 2

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Monday, December 2, 2024

Monday, December 2, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and FDSN

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves (9-10) are 8-point favorites against Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers (12-8) Monday, December 2, 2024 at Target Center. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and FDSN. The matchup has an over/under set at 219 points.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -8 219 -300 +245

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Timberwolves win (72.7%)

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have compiled a 6-13-0 record against the spread this season.

The Lakers are 9-11-0 against the spread this season.

Timberwolves games have gone over the total 11 times out of 20 chances this season.

Lakers games this season have gone over the point total 45% of the time (nine out of 20 games with a set point total).

At home, Minnesota owns a worse record against the spread (2-8-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (4-5-0).

The Timberwolves have eclipsed the total more often at home, hitting the over in six of 10 home matchups (60%). In away games, they have hit the over in five of nine games (55.6%).

Against the spread, Los Angeles has been better at home (5-5-0) than away (4-6-0).

Lakers games have gone above the over/under 50% of the time at home (five of 10), and 40% of the time on the road (four of 10).

Timberwolves Leaders

Edwards averages 27.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Julius Randle is averaging 21.2 points, 6.9 boards and 4.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Rudy Gobert is averaging 10.4 points, 11.2 boards and 1.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 1.6 blocked shots (ninth in league).

Naz Reid is averaging 13.4 points, 5.2 boards and 1.5 assists.

Jaden McDaniels' numbers on the season are 10.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 44% from the field and 28.9% from downtown, with an average of 1.2 made 3-pointers.

Lakers Leaders

Davis averages 28.6 points for the Lakers, plus 11.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

LeBron James averages 22.6 points, 8.1 boards and 9.4 assists. He is also making 49.3% of his shots from the floor and 35.7% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per contest.

Austin Reaves averages 16.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists. He is making 44% of his shots from the field and 35.5% from 3-point range, with 2.6 treys per contest.

D'Angelo Russell's numbers on the season are 12.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest. He is sinking 40.5% of his shots from the floor and 30.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.8 treys.

The Lakers are receiving 11.9 points, 3.5 boards and 1.2 assists per game from Dalton Knecht.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.