Timberwolves vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 13

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Friday, December 13, 2024

Friday, December 13, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: FDSN and SportsNet LA

The Minnesota Timberwolves (12-11) will look to Anthony Edwards (eighth in the league scoring 26.4 points per game) when they try to hold off Anthony Davis (seventh in the NBA with 27.5 PPG) and the Los Angeles Lakers (13-11) on Friday, December 13, 2024 at Target Center. The Timberwolves are 7.5-point home favorites in the matchup, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on FDSN and SportsNet LA. The matchup's point total is set at 217.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -7.5 217 -270 +220

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (74.2%)

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have compiled a 9-14-0 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Lakers are 11-13-0 this year.

This season, Timberwolves games have hit the over 12 times out of 24 chances.

Lakers games this year have gone over the total in 11 of 24 opportunities (45.8%).

At home, Minnesota has a worse record against the spread (3-8-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (6-6-0).

In home games, the Timberwolves go over the total 54.5% of the time (six of 11 games). They've hit the over in 50% of games on the road (six of 12 contests).

Against the spread, Los Angeles has been better at home (6-5-0) than on the road (5-8-0).

Lakers games have gone above the over/under 45.5% of the time at home (five of 11), and 46.2% of the time away (six of 13).

Timberwolves Leaders

Edwards averages 26.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4 assists.

Julius Randle averages 20.4 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists.

Rudy Gobert is averaging 10.6 points, 2 assists and 11 rebounds.

Naz Reid is averaging 12.7 points, 1.6 assists and 5.2 boards.

Jaden McDaniels' numbers on the season are 9.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 44% from the field and 30.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 made 3-pointers.

Lakers Leaders

Davis is averaging 27.5 points, 11.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Lakers.

The Lakers are receiving 23 points, 8 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game from LeBron James.

The Lakers are getting 12.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game from D'Angelo Russell.

Per game, Austin Reaves gives the Lakers 16.7 points, 3.5 boards and 4.8 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Per game, Rui Hachimura provides the Lakers 12.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.6 blocks.

