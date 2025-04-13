Timberwolves vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 13

Timberwolves vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 13, 2025

Sunday, April 13, 2025 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: FDSN, KJZZ, and KARE 11

The Utah Jazz (17-64) are heavy underdogs (by 22 points) to stop a 20-game road losing streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (48-33) on Sunday, April 13, 2025 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The matchup's point total is set at 232.

Timberwolves vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -22 232 -4545 +1600

Timberwolves vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (87.2%)

Timberwolves vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Timberwolves are 39-41-1 against the spread this season.

The Jazz have 38 wins against the spread in 81 games this year.

Games involving the Timberwolves have hit the over 45 times this season.

The Jazz have gone over the point total 58% of the time this year (47 of 81 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Minnesota has played worse when playing at home, covering 17 times in 40 home games, and 22 times in 41 road games.

The Timberwolves have gone over the total more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 25 of 40 home matchups (62.5%). On the road, they have hit the over in 20 of 41 games (48.8%).

This season, Utah is 19-21-1 at home against the spread (.463 winning percentage). Away, it is 19-21-0 ATS (.475).

Jazz games have gone above the over/under 56.1% of the time at home (23 of 41), and 60% of the time on the road (24 of 40).

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle is averaging 18.8 points, 7.0 boards and 4.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Rudy Gobert is averaging 11.9 points, 1.8 assists and 10.8 rebounds.

Naz Reid's numbers on the season are 14.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 46.1% from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Jaden McDaniels is averaging 12.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker's numbers on the season are 9.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 44.0% from the field and 38.4% from downtown, with an average of 1.7 made treys.

Jazz Leaders

Walker Kessler is averaging 11.1 points, 12.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Jazz.

Per game, Keyonte George provides the Jazz 16.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Jazz get 18.4 points per game from Collin Sexton, plus 2.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

The Jazz receive 8.7 points per game from Isaiah Collier, plus 3.3 boards and 6.3 assists.

Per game, Kyle Filipowski provides the Jazz 9.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

