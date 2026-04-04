Timberwolves vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 5

Timberwolves vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 5, 2026

Sunday, April 5, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: FDSSE, FDSN, and WSOC 9

The Charlotte Hornets (42-36) will attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (46-31) on Sunday, April 5, 2026 at Target Center as only 3-point favorites. The matchup airs at 7 p.m. ET on FDSSE, FDSN, and WSOC 9. The matchup has an over/under of 226.5.

Timberwolves vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hornets -3 226.5 -162 +136

Timberwolves vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Timberwolves win (59.2%)

Timberwolves vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Hornets have covered the spread 48 times over 78 games with a set spread.

The Timberwolves are 35-42-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Hornets games have hit the over 31 times out of 77 chances.

Timberwolves games this season have eclipsed the over/under 33 times in 77 opportunities (42.9%).

Charlotte has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 25 times in 40 opportunities at home, and it has covered 23 times in 38 opportunities in away games.

In terms of over/unders, the Hornets hit the over less often at home, as they've eclipsed the total 15 times in 40 opportunities this season (37.5%). In away games, they have hit the over 16 times in 38 opportunities (42.1%).

Against the spread, Minnesota has had better results on the road (18-20-0) than at home (17-22-0).

Timberwolves games have gone above the over/under 30.8% of the time at home (12 of 39), and 55.3% of the time away (21 of 38).

Hornets Leaders

LaMelo Ball's numbers on the season are 19.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest, shooting 40.3% from the field and 36.5% from downtown, with an average of 3.6 made treys (second in league).

Kon Knueppel averages 18.8 points, 5.4 boards and 3.4 assists.

Miles Bridges is averaging 17.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Brandon Miller averages 20.4 points, 5 rebounds and 3.4 assists, shooting 43.7% from the field and 39.2% from beyond the arc, with 3.2 made treys per game (sixth in NBA).

Moussa Diabate averages 8 points, 8.8 boards and 1.8 assists, shooting 63% from the floor.

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle is averaging 21.1 points, 6.8 boards and 5.1 assists for the Timberwolves.

Anthony Edwards' numbers on the season are 28.9 points, 5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He is draining 48.9% of his shots from the field and 39.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.4 treys (third in NBA).

Per game, Rudy Gobert gets the Timberwolves 11 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocks (sixth in league).

The Timberwolves receive 13.6 points per game from Naz Reid, plus 6.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Per game, Donte DiVincenzo gives the Timberwolves 12.3 points, 4.2 boards and 3.9 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks.

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