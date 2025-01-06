Timberwolves vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 6

Timberwolves vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Monday, January 6, 2025

Monday, January 6, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: FDSN and FDSSC

The Minnesota Timberwolves (17-17) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Clippers (20-15) on Monday, January 6, 2025 at Target Center as just 2.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on FDSN and FDSSC. The matchup has a point total of 214.

Timberwolves vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -2.5 214 -146 +124

Timberwolves vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (63.6%)

Timberwolves vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have compiled a 13-21-0 record against the spread this season.

The Clippers have 21 wins against the spread in 35 games this season.

Games involving the Timberwolves have hit the over 18 times out of 35 chances this season.

Clippers games this year have hit the over 13 times in 35 opportunities (37.1%).

Against the spread, Minnesota has fared worse at home, covering four times in 16 home games, and nine times in 18 road games.

At home, the Timberwolves exceed the total 56.2% of the time (nine of 16 games). They've hit the over in 50% of games on the road (nine of 18 contests).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Los Angeles has a better winning percentage at home (.667, 12-6-0 record) than away (.529, 9-8-0).

Looking at the over/under, Clippers games have gone over eight of 18 times at home (44.4%), and five of 17 on the road (29.4%).

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards averages 25.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

Julius Randle is averaging 20.1 points, 7 boards and 4.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Rudy Gobert's numbers on the season are 10.2 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 62.7% from the field (fourth in NBA).

Naz Reid is averaging 12.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jaden McDaniels is averaging 9.8 points, 4.7 boards and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Clippers Leaders

James Harden's numbers on the season are 21.5 points, 6 boards and 8 assists per contest. He is also sinking 39.2% of his shots from the floor and 34.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.8 triples.

Ivica Zubac averages 15 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He is also making 61.5% of his shots from the field (fifth in NBA).

Per game, Norman Powell provides the Clippers 23.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Clippers are receiving 6.9 points, 3.5 boards and 2.8 assists per game from Kris Dunn.

The Clippers are getting 9.8 points, 3.6 boards and 3.2 assists per game from Kevin Porter Jr..

