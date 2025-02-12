Timberwolves vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 12

Timberwolves vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: FDSN, FDSWI, and WMLW

A pair of the NBA's best scorers hit the court when Anthony Edwards (fifth, 27.5 PPG) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (30-24) host Damian Lillard (10th, 25.8 PPG) and the Milwaukee Bucks (28-24) on Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET on FDSN, FDSWI, and WMLW. The Timberwolves are 6-point favorites. The over/under is 224.5 in the matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -6 224.5 -225 +188

Timberwolves vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Timberwolves win (62.7%)

Timberwolves vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Timberwolves are 23-30-1 against the spread this season.

In the Bucks' 52 games this year, they have 22 wins against the spread.

Timberwolves games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 30 times out of 52 chances this season.

Bucks games this season have gone over the point total 28 times in 52 opportunities (53.8%).

Minnesota owns a worse record against the spread when playing at home (8-18-1) than it does in away games (15-12-0).

The Timberwolves have gone over the over/under in 16 of 27 home games (59.3%), compared to 14 of 27 road games (51.9%).

Milwaukee's winning percentage against the spread at home is .519 (14-12-1). Away, it is .320 (8-17-0).

Looking at the over/under, Bucks games have finished over less frequently at home (14 of 27, 51.9%) than away (14 of 25, 56%).

Timberwolves Leaders

Edwards averages 27.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Rudy Gobert's numbers on the season are 10.8 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 65% from the floor (fifth in NBA).

Naz Reid averages 14.1 points, 5.3 boards and 1.9 assists.

Jaden McDaniels is averaging 11.3 points, 1.7 assists and 5.5 boards.

Mike Conley is averaging 8.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

Bucks Leaders

Lillard's numbers on the season are 25.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game. He is also draining 45.2% of his shots from the floor and 38.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.5 triples (seventh in league).

The Bucks receive 13.8 points per game from Bobby Portis, plus 8.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Per game, Brook Lopez provides the Bucks 12.1 points, 4.7 boards and 1.7 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 1.9 blocks (fourth in league).

The Bucks are receiving 15.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Kyle Kuzma.

Kevin Porter Jr. averages 9.2 points, 3.5 boards and 3.2 assists. He is making 42.4% of his shots from the field.

