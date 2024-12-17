Tim Patrick Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bears

Tim Patrick and the Detroit Lions will meet the Chicago Bears and their 19th-ranked passing defense (217.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Patrick vs. Bears Game Info

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 4.8

4.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.1

6.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 34.12

34.12 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.24

Projections provided by numberFire

Patrick Fantasy Performance

Patrick is currently the 73rd-ranked fantasy player at his position (213th overall), tallying 55.9 total fantasy points (4.7 per game).

During his last three games Patrick has been targeted 18 times, with 12 receptions for 121 yards and three TDs. He has put up 30.1 fantasy points (10.0 per game) during that stretch.

Patrick has compiled 202 receiving yards and three scores on 19 catches (26 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 38.2 points (7.6 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Patrick's fantasy season came against the Green Bay Packers in Week 14, when he put up 16.3 fantasy points with six receptions (on seven targets) for 43 yards and two TDs.

Bears Defensive Performance

Chicago has allowed three players to put up over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Bears have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of four players have thrown for at least two TDs against Chicago this year.

No opposing QB has passed for more than two TDs in a game against the Bears this season.

Chicago has given up more than 100 yards receiving to seven players this year.

A total of 11 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Bears this season.

A total of three players have caught more than one touchdown pass against Chicago this year.

The Bears have given up more than 100 yards rushing to three players this year.

Chicago has allowed 15 players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

The Bears have given up at least two rushing TDs to two players this year.

