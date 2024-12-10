Tim Patrick Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bills

Detroit Lions WR Tim Patrick will be up against the ninth-ranked pass defense of the Buffalo Bills (208.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

Considering Patrick for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Bills? We've got stats and information for you below.

Patrick vs. Bills Game Info

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills

Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 4.4

4.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 5.6

5.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 30.22

30.22 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.23

Projections provided by numberFire

Patrick Fantasy Performance

With 46.9 fantasy points in 2024 (4.3 per game), Patrick is the 81st-ranked fantasy player at his position and 232nd overall.

In his last three games, Patrick has produced 26.6 fantasy points (8.9 per game), as he's turned 14 targets into 12 catches for 146 yards and two TDs.

Patrick has produced 30.4 fantasy points (6.1 per game) during his last five games, as he's turned 20 targets into 17 catches for 184 yards and two TDs.

The highlight of Patrick's fantasy season came against the Green Bay Packers last week, when he collected 16.3 fantasy points with zero rushing yards on zero carries. As a pass-catcher, he hauled in six balls (on seven targets) for 43 yards and two touchdowns.

Bills Defensive Performance

Buffalo has allowed over 300 yards passing to two players this year.

The Bills have allowed at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this year.

A total of six players have thrown for at least two TDs against Buffalo this year.

The Bills have allowed one player to pass for at least three touchdowns in a game this season.

Buffalo has allowed three players to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Bills have allowed 17 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

Buffalo has given up at least two receiving TDs to one player this season.

The Bills have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to three players this season.

A total of nine players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Buffalo this season.

The Bills have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to one player this year.

