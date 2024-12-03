Tim Patrick Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Packers

Detroit Lions WR Tim Patrick will take on the 17th-ranked passing defense of the Green Bay Packers (217.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday.

For more info on Patrick, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy lineup, scroll down prior to his upcoming matchup versus the Packers.

Patrick vs. Packers Game Info

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers Game Day: December 5, 2024

December 5, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 3.5

3.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 4.4

4.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 25.36

25.36 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.17

Projections provided by numberFire

Patrick Fantasy Performance

With 30.6 fantasy points this season (3.1 per game), Patrick is the 98th-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 274th among all players.

During his last three games Patrick has been targeted 11 times, with nine receptions for 129 yards and zero TDs. He has put up 12.9 fantasy points (4.3 per game) during that stretch.

Patrick has been targeted 14 times, with 11 receptions for 141 yards and zero TDs, in his last five games. He has put up 14.1 fantasy points (2.8 per game) during that period.

The high point of Patrick's fantasy season so far was Week 6 against the Dallas Cowboys, when he completed 0.0% of his passes for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 6.8 fantasy points.

Packers Defensive Performance

Green Bay has allowed two players to put up more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Packers have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Green Bay has allowed five players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Packers have given up at least three passing touchdowns to one opposing QB this year.

A total of two players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Green Bay this season.

The Packers have allowed a TD catch by 16 players this season.

Green Bay has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

Four players have recorded more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Packers this season.

Green Bay has allowed at least one rushing TD to eight players this year.

The Packers have given up at least two rushing TDs to two players this year.

