Tim Patrick Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bears

Tim Patrick and the Detroit Lions will face the Chicago Bears and their 13th-ranked pass defense (209.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, on Thursday at 12:30 PM ET.

Is Patrick a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Bears? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.

Patrick vs. Bears Game Info

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears Game Day: November 28, 2024

November 28, 2024 Game Time: 12:30 PM

12:30 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 3.6

3.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 4.5

4.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 25.73

25.73 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.18

Projections provided by numberFire

Patrick Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Patrick is currently the 97th-ranked player in fantasy (279th overall), with 25.8 total fantasy points (2.9 per game).

In his last three games, Patrick has accumulated 9.3 total fantasy points (3.1 per game), catching nine balls (on 10 targets) for 93 yards and zero touchdowns.

Patrick has produced 11.8 fantasy points (2.4 per game) during his last five games, as he's converted 13 targets into 11 catches for 118 yards and zero TDs.

The peak of Patrick's fantasy season was a Week 6 outburst against the Dallas Cowboys, when he put up 6.8 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Bears Defensive Performance

Chicago has conceded over 300 yards passing to two players this season.

A total of Seven players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Bears this year.

A total of two players have thrown for at least two TDs versus Chicago this year.

No opposing quarterback has passed for more than two touchdowns in a game against the Bears this year.

A total of six players have collected over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Chicago this year.

A total of Eight players have hauled in a TD pass against the Bears this season.

A total of one player has hauled in more than one TD pass versus Chicago this year.

Three players have collected more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Bears this season.

Chicago has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 11 players this year.

A total of One player has run for more than one TD against the Bears this season.

