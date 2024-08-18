Tigers vs Yankees Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 18
On Sunday in MLB, the Detroit Tigers are up against the New York Yankees.
Tigers vs Yankees Game Info
- Detroit Tigers (60-64) vs. New York Yankees (73-51)
- Date: Sunday, August 18, 2024
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field -- Williamsport, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ESPN
Tigers vs Yankees Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: DET: (-124) | NYY: (+106)
- Spread: DET: +1.5 (-205) | NYY: -1.5 (+168)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Tigers vs Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 14-4, 2.53 ERA vs Marcus Stroman (Yankees) - 8-6, 4.01 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Tarik Skubal (14-4) to the mound, while Marcus Stroman (8-6) will take the ball for the Yankees. Skubal's team is 12-11-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Skubal's team has won 71.4% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (10-4). When Stroman starts, the Yankees are 11-11-0 against the spread. The Yankees won each of Stroman's six starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.
Tigers vs Yankees Moneyline
- The Tigers vs Yankees moneyline has Detroit as a -124 favorite, while New York is a +106 underdog on the road.
Tigers vs Yankees Spread
- The Yankees are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Tigers. The Yankees are +168 to cover, while the Tigers are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Tigers vs Yankees Over/Under
- The Tigers-Yankees game on August 18 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.
Tigers vs Yankees Betting Trends
- The Tigers have won in 21, or 50%, of the 42 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- This season Detroit has been victorious 17 times in 29 chances when named as a favorite of at least -124 on the moneyline.
- The Tigers' games have gone over the total in 64 of their 123 opportunities.
- The Tigers are 65-58-0 against the spread in their 123 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Yankees have an 18-6 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 75% of those games).
- New York is 9-2 (winning 81.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +106 or longer.
- The Yankees have played in 121 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-51-3).
- The Yankees have collected a 61-60-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50.4% of the time).
Tigers Player Leaders
- Riley Greene has 98 hits and an OBP of .357, both of which lead Detroit hitters this season. He has a .264 batting average and a slugging percentage of .485.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he is 47th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.
- Matt Vierling leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.437) thanks to 40 extra-base hits. He's batting .256 with an on-base percentage of .296.
- Among qualified batters, he is 62nd in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging percentage.
- Colt Keith is batting .251 with a .379 slugging percentage and 44 RBI this year.
- Kerry Carpenter has 11 home runs, 34 RBI and a batting average of .286 this season.
Yankees Player Leaders
- Aaron Judge has totaled 144 hits with a .464 on-base percentage and a .707 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Yankees. He's batting .332.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he is second in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks first and he is first in slugging.
- Judge hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .417 with four doubles, three home runs, eight walks and seven RBI.
- Juan Soto has 24 doubles, four triples, 34 home runs and 103 walks while batting .302. He's slugging .605 with an on-base percentage of .433.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he is eighth in batting average, second in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage.
- Anthony Volpe is batting .247 with 23 doubles, seven triples, 11 home runs and 33 walks.
- Alex Verdugo is batting .233 with 27 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 42 walks.
Tigers vs Yankees Head to Head
- 8/17/2024: 4-0 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)
- 8/16/2024: 3-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)
- 5/5/2024: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 5/4/2024: 5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 5/3/2024: 2-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 9/7/2023: 10-3 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 9/6/2023: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 9/5/2023: 5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)
- 8/31/2023: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 8/30/2023: 6-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)
