Tigers vs Yankees Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 18

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

On Sunday in MLB, the Detroit Tigers are up against the New York Yankees.

Tigers vs Yankees Game Info

Detroit Tigers (60-64) vs. New York Yankees (73-51)

Date: Sunday, August 18, 2024

Sunday, August 18, 2024 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field -- Williamsport, Pennsylvania

Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field -- Williamsport, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN

Tigers vs Yankees Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-124) | NYY: (+106)

DET: (-124) | NYY: (+106) Spread: DET: +1.5 (-205) | NYY: -1.5 (+168)

DET: +1.5 (-205) | NYY: -1.5 (+168) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Tigers vs Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 14-4, 2.53 ERA vs Marcus Stroman (Yankees) - 8-6, 4.01 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Tarik Skubal (14-4) to the mound, while Marcus Stroman (8-6) will take the ball for the Yankees. Skubal's team is 12-11-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Skubal's team has won 71.4% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (10-4). When Stroman starts, the Yankees are 11-11-0 against the spread. The Yankees won each of Stroman's six starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Tigers vs Yankees Moneyline

The Tigers vs Yankees moneyline has Detroit as a -124 favorite, while New York is a +106 underdog on the road.

Tigers vs Yankees Spread

The Yankees are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Tigers. The Yankees are +168 to cover, while the Tigers are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Tigers vs Yankees Over/Under

The Tigers-Yankees game on August 18 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Tigers vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Tigers have won in 21, or 50%, of the 42 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Detroit has been victorious 17 times in 29 chances when named as a favorite of at least -124 on the moneyline.

The Tigers' games have gone over the total in 64 of their 123 opportunities.

The Tigers are 65-58-0 against the spread in their 123 games that had a posted line this season.

The Yankees have an 18-6 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 75% of those games).

New York is 9-2 (winning 81.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +106 or longer.

The Yankees have played in 121 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-51-3).

The Yankees have collected a 61-60-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50.4% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene has 98 hits and an OBP of .357, both of which lead Detroit hitters this season. He has a .264 batting average and a slugging percentage of .485.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he is 47th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.

Matt Vierling leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.437) thanks to 40 extra-base hits. He's batting .256 with an on-base percentage of .296.

Among qualified batters, he is 62nd in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging percentage.

Colt Keith is batting .251 with a .379 slugging percentage and 44 RBI this year.

Kerry Carpenter has 11 home runs, 34 RBI and a batting average of .286 this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has totaled 144 hits with a .464 on-base percentage and a .707 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Yankees. He's batting .332.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is second in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks first and he is first in slugging.

Judge hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .417 with four doubles, three home runs, eight walks and seven RBI.

Juan Soto has 24 doubles, four triples, 34 home runs and 103 walks while batting .302. He's slugging .605 with an on-base percentage of .433.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is eighth in batting average, second in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage.

Anthony Volpe is batting .247 with 23 doubles, seven triples, 11 home runs and 33 walks.

Alex Verdugo is batting .233 with 27 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 42 walks.

Tigers vs Yankees Head to Head

8/17/2024: 4-0 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

4-0 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 8/16/2024: 3-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

3-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 5/5/2024: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/4/2024: 5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/3/2024: 2-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

2-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/7/2023: 10-3 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

10-3 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/6/2023: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/5/2023: 5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 8/31/2023: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/30/2023: 6-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

