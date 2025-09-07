Tigers vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 7

Odds updated as of 8:20 p.m.

The Detroit Tigers are among the MLB squads playing on Sunday, versus the Chicago White Sox.

Tigers vs White Sox Game Info

Detroit Tigers (81-61) vs. Chicago White Sox (54-88)

Date: Sunday, September 7, 2025

Sunday, September 7, 2025 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and CHSN

Tigers vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-174) | CHW: (+146)

DET: (-174) | CHW: (+146) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+120) | CHW: +1.5 (-144)

DET: -1.5 (+120) | CHW: +1.5 (-144) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Tigers vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton (Tigers) - 9-10, 5.51 ERA vs Davis Martin (White Sox) - 6-9, 4.06 ERA

The probable pitchers are Charlie Morton (9-10) for the Tigers and Davis Martin (6-9) for the White Sox. Morton and his team have a record of 8-14-0 against the spread when he starts. When Morton starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 4-7. When Martin starts, the White Sox have gone 10-10-0 against the spread. The White Sox have been the moneyline underdog in 20 of Martin's starts this season, and they went 7-13 in those games.

Tigers vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (66.6%)

Tigers vs White Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for White Sox-Tigers, Chicago is the underdog at +146, and Detroit is -174 playing at home.

Tigers vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are +1.5 on the run line against the Tigers. The White Sox are -144 to cover, and the Tigers are +120.

The Tigers-White Sox game on Sept. 7 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Tigers vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Tigers have come away with 56 wins in the 92 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Detroit has been victorious 22 times in 35 chances when named as a favorite of at least -174 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Tigers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 68 of 136 chances this season.

The Tigers are 65-71-0 against the spread in their 136 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The White Sox have won 37.3% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (50-84).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +146 or longer, Chicago has gone 20-46 (30.3%).

The White Sox have combined with opponents to go over the total 64 times this season for a 64-65-8 record against the over/under.

The White Sox have put together a 78-59-0 record ATS this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene leads Detroit with 142 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .509. He's batting .269 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 89th, and he is 16th in slugging.

Greene will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a double, two walks and two RBIs.

Gleyber Torres has 119 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .360. He's batting .258 and slugging .390.

His batting average ranks 81st among qualified players, his on-base percentage 23rd, and his slugging percentage 119th.

Spencer Torkelson has collected 117 base hits, an OBP of .332 and a slugging percentage of .466 this season.

Torkelson brings a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .278 with a double, two walks and two RBIs.

Zach McKinstry is batting .267 with a .345 OBP and 46 RBI for Detroit this season.

McKinstry heads into this matchup on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .412 with two doubles, a triple, two walks and three RBIs.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Benintendi is batting .244 with 15 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 35 walks. He's slugging .430 with an on-base percentage of .307.

Lenyn Sosa has collected 119 hits while slugging .430. Both lead his team. He has a batting average of .263 with an on-base percentage of .294.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 63rd in batting average, 138th in on-base percentage and 78th in slugging percentage.

Chase Meidroth is hitting .259 with 15 doubles, four home runs and 38 walks.

Mike Tauchman has 15 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 40 walks while batting .271.

Tigers vs White Sox Head to Head

9/5/2025: 7-5 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

7-5 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/13/2025: 1-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

1-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/12/2025: 9-6 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

9-6 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 8/11/2025: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/5/2025: 3-2 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

3-2 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 6/3/2025: 8-1 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-1 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/2/2025: 13-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

13-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 4/6/2025: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 4/5/2025: 7-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

7-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 4/4/2025: 7-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

