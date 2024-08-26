Tigers vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 26

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

The Detroit Tigers are among the MLB teams busy on Monday, up against the Chicago White Sox.

Tigers vs White Sox Game Info

Detroit Tigers (65-66) vs. Chicago White Sox (31-100)

Date: Monday, August 26, 2024

Monday, August 26, 2024 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: BSDET

Tigers vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-136) | CHW: (+116)

DET: (-136) | CHW: (+116) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+116) | CHW: +1.5 (-140)

DET: -1.5 (+116) | CHW: +1.5 (-140) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Tigers vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ty Madden (Tigers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Davis Martin (White Sox) - 0-2, 3.22 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Ty Madden to the mound, while Davis Martin (0-2) will get the nod for the White Sox. Madden did not pitch as the moneyline favorite last season. The White Sox have a 1-3-0 ATS record in Martin's four starts that had a set spread. The White Sox were the moneyline underdog for four Martin starts this season -- they lost every time.

Tigers vs White Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for White Sox-Tigers, Chicago is the underdog at +116, and Detroit is -136 playing on the road.

Tigers vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are hosting the Tigers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The White Sox are +116 to cover the spread, and the Tigers are -140.

The over/under for the Tigers versus White Sox game on August 26 has been set at 9, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Tigers vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Tigers have come away with 25 wins in the 46 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Detroit has been victorious 16 times in 25 chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over in 68 of their 130 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Tigers are 70-60-0 against the spread in their 130 games that had a posted line this season.

The White Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline 119 total times this season. They've finished 24-95 in those games.

Chicago has gone 22-87 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer (20.2%).

The White Sox have played in 127 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 59 times (59-64-4).

The White Sox are 51-76-0 ATS this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene leads Detroit in OBP (.355) and total hits (104) this season. He's batting .263 batting average while slugging .482.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 22nd in slugging.

Greene will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBI.

Matt Vierling has 23 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 25 walks. He's batting .258 and slugging .443 with an on-base percentage of .302.

He is 57th in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging in the majors.

Vierling takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .316 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Colt Keith has hit 12 homers with a team-high .398 SLG this season.

Keith takes an eight-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is hitting .366 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and eight RBI.

Kerry Carpenter has 12 home runs, 37 RBI and a batting average of .280 this season.

Carpenter takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Vaughn has totaled 112 hits with a .406 slugging percentage, both team-best stats for the White Sox. He's batting .246 and with an on-base percentage of .300.

He ranks 82nd in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage and 84th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Vaughn hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Andrew Benintendi is batting .211 with 16 doubles, 13 home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .357 with an on-base percentage of .268.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 132nd in batting average, 136th in on-base percentage and 124th in slugging percentage.

Gavin Sheets has racked up an on-base percentage of .313, a team-best for the White Sox.

Nicky Lopez is batting .240 with 12 doubles, three triples and 30 walks.

Tigers vs White Sox Head to Head

8/25/2024: 9-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

9-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 8/24/2024: 13-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

13-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/23/2024: 5-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

5-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/23/2024: 11-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

11-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 6/22/2024: 5-1 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-1 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/21/2024: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 3/31/2024: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 3/30/2024: 7-6 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-6 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 3/28/2024: 1-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

1-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/10/2023: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

