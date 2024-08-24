Tigers vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 24

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

The Saturday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Detroit Tigers and the Chicago White Sox.

Tigers vs White Sox Game Info

Detroit Tigers (63-66) vs. Chicago White Sox (31-98)

Date: Saturday, August 24, 2024

Saturday, August 24, 2024 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: NBCS-CHI

Tigers vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-158) | CHW: (+134)

DET: (-158) | CHW: (+134) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+104) | CHW: +1.5 (-125)

DET: -1.5 (+104) | CHW: +1.5 (-125) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Tigers vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 14-4, 2.49 ERA vs Ky Bush (White Sox) - 0-2, 3.68 ERA

The probable pitchers are Tarik Skubal (14-4) for the Tigers and Ky Bush (0-2) for the White Sox. Skubal's team is 13-11-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Skubal's team has won 73.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (11-4). The White Sox have a 1-2-0 ATS record in Bush's three starts with a set spread. The White Sox have a 1-2 record in Bush's three starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Tigers vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (62.9%)

Tigers vs White Sox Moneyline

The Tigers vs White Sox moneyline has Detroit as a -158 favorite, while Chicago is a +134 underdog at home.

Tigers vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are hosting the Tigers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The White Sox are +104 to cover the spread, and the Tigers are -125.

Tigers versus White Sox, on August 24, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Tigers vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Tigers have won in 23, or 52.3%, of the 44 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Detroit has come away with a win eight times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -158 on the moneyline.

The Tigers' games have gone over the total in 66 of their 128 opportunities.

The Tigers have an against the spread record of 68-60-0 in 128 games with a line this season.

The White Sox are 24-93 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 20.5% of those games).

Chicago has a 21-76 record (winning only 21.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +134 or longer.

The White Sox have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 125 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 57 of those games (57-64-4).

The White Sox have a 51-74-0 record against the spread this season (covering 40.8% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene has 102 hits and an OBP of .354, both of which are best among Detroit hitters this season. He has a .263 batting average and a slugging percentage of .485.

Among the qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 19th in slugging.

Greene will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .190 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Matt Vierling leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.432) thanks to 41 extra-base hits. He's batting .255 with an on-base percentage of .296.

He ranks 62nd in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging among qualified batters.

Vierling heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with a double, two walks and two RBI.

Colt Keith is batting .258 with a .384 slugging percentage and 45 RBI this year.

Keith heads into this matchup with six games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 games he is hitting .341 with two doubles, a walk and three RBI.

Kerry Carpenter is batting .275 with a .332 OBP and 37 RBI for Detroit this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Vaughn has accumulated a slugging percentage of .394 and has 108 hits, both team-best numbers for the White Sox. He's batting .241 and with an on-base percentage of .294.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 92nd in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage and 99th in slugging percentage.

Andrew Benintendi is hitting .210 with 15 doubles, 13 home runs and 28 walks. He's slugging .355 with an on-base percentage of .266.

He is currently 134th in batting average, 137th in on-base percentage and 124th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Gavin Sheets a has .315 on-base percentage to pace the White Sox.

Nicky Lopez has 12 doubles, three triples and 28 walks while batting .239.

Tigers vs White Sox Head to Head

8/23/2024: 5-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

5-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/23/2024: 11-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

11-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 6/22/2024: 5-1 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-1 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/21/2024: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 3/31/2024: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 3/30/2024: 7-6 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-6 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 3/28/2024: 1-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

1-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/10/2023: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/9/2023: 3-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

3-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 9/8/2023: 6-0 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

