Tigers vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 21

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Sunday, the Detroit Tigers play the Chicago White Sox.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game.

Tigers vs White Sox Game Info

Detroit Tigers (32-44) vs. Chicago White Sox (39-36)

Date: Sunday, June 21, 2026

Sunday, June 21, 2026 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: DSN and CHSN

Tigers vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-110) | CHW: (-106)

DET: (-110) | CHW: (-106) Spread: DET: +1.5 (-200) | CHW: -1.5 (+164)

DET: +1.5 (-200) | CHW: -1.5 (+164) Total: 8 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Tigers vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Keider Montero (Tigers) - 3-5, 3.67 ERA vs Davis Martin (White Sox) - 9-3, 3.31 ERA

The probable starters are Keider Montero (3-5) for the Tigers and Davis Martin (9-3) for the White Sox. Montero and his team are 8-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. Montero's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-3. The White Sox have an 11-3-0 record against the spread in Martin's starts. The White Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline in 10 of Martin's starts this season, and they went 8-2 in those matchups.

Tigers vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: White Sox win (51.1%)

Tigers vs White Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Tigers-White Sox, Detroit is the favorite at -110, and Chicago is -106 playing on the road.

Tigers vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Tigers. The White Sox are +164 to cover, while the Tigers are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

The over/under for Tigers-White Sox on June 21 is 8. The over is -114, and the under is -106.

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Tigers vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Tigers have been victorious in 18, or 50%, of the 36 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Detroit has won 18 of 36 games when listed as at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have hit the over in 32 of their 74 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Tigers are 36-38-0 against the spread in their 74 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The White Sox have won 30 of the 62 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (48.4%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer, Chicago has a 29-32 record (winning 47.5% of its games).

The White Sox have played in 73 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 41 times (41-31-1).

The White Sox have put together a 42-31-0 record against the spread this season (covering 57.5% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle leads Detroit with an OBP of .389 this season while batting .282 with 46 walks and 47 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .429.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 75th in slugging.

McGonigle has recorded at least one hit in six straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .222 with two doubles, two home runs, eight walks and two RBIs.

Dillon Dingler has 68 hits, which is tops among Detroit batters this season. He's batting .267 with 33 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .537 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 56th in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.

Dingler has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .421 with a triple, a home run and three RBIs.

Riley Greene has an OPS of .810, fueled by an OBP of .377 and a team-best slugging percentage of .433 this season.

Spencer Torkelson is batting .203 with a .303 OBP and 29 RBI for Detroit this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas is hitting .237 with 12 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 45 walks. He's slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .354.

He ranks 111th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Colson Montgomery is hitting .224 with 13 doubles, 20 home runs and 28 walks. He's slugging .502 with an on-base percentage of .320.

He is 133rd in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Chase Meidroth has a slugging percentage of .392, a team-best for the White Sox.

Sam Antonacci is hitting .293 with 10 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 16 walks.

Tigers vs White Sox Head to Head

6/20/2026: 4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/19/2026: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 5/31/2026: 2-1 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/30/2026: 7-1 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-1 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/29/2026: 4-3 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-3 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/7/2025: 6-4 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

6-4 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 9/6/2025: 6-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

6-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 9/5/2025: 7-5 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

7-5 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/13/2025: 1-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

1-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/12/2025: 9-6 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

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