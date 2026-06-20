Tigers vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 20

Odds updated as of 12:11 a.m.

The MLB slate on Saturday includes the Detroit Tigers facing the Chicago White Sox.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Tigers vs White Sox Game Info

Detroit Tigers (31-44) vs. Chicago White Sox (39-35)

Date: Saturday, June 20, 2026

Saturday, June 20, 2026 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: DSN and CHSN

Tigers vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-142) | CHW: (+120)

DET: (-142) | CHW: (+120) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+146) | CHW: +1.5 (-176)

DET: -1.5 (+146) | CHW: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Tigers vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Troy Melton (Tigers) - 3-0, 2.81 ERA vs Sean Newcomb (White Sox) - 0-1, 2.76 ERA

The Tigers will call on Troy Melton (3-0) versus the White Sox and Sean Newcomb (0-1). Melton and his team are 2-1-0 ATS this season when he starts. This will be Melton's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. Last season Newcomb and his team went 1-4-0 against the spread in games he pitched. Newcomb and his team finished with a 1-1 record in games he pitched when they were moneyline underdogs a season ago.

Tigers vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (53.9%)

Tigers vs White Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for White Sox-Tigers, Chicago is the underdog at +120, and Detroit is -142 playing at home.

Tigers vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are +1.5 on the spread (-176 to cover), and Detroit is +146 to cover the runline.

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Tigers-White Sox on June 20, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Tigers vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Tigers have been favorites in 35 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (48.6%) in those contests.

This season Detroit has been victorious seven times in 15 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have hit the over in 32 of their 73 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Tigers have posted a record of 35-38-0 against the spread this season.

The White Sox are 30-31 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 49.2% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Chicago has a 19-21 record (winning 47.5% of its games).

The White Sox have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 72 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 41 of those games (41-30-1).

The White Sox have a 42-30-0 record against the spread this season (covering 58.3% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle leads Detroit in OBP (.388) this season, fueled by 76 hits. He has a .281 batting average and a slugging percentage of .430.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 31st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 75th in slugging.

McGonigle hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with a double, two home runs, three walks and two RBIs.

Dillon Dingler leads Detroit in total hits (66) this season while batting .263 with 32 extra-base hits. He's slugging .526 with an on-base percentage of .335.

He is 62nd in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging in the majors.

Dingler has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .421 with two triples and two RBIs.

Riley Greene leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.439) powered by 24 extra-base hits.

Spencer Torkelson has 12 home runs, 29 RBI and a batting average of .202 this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has 12 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 45 walks while hitting .241. He's slugging .474 with an on-base percentage of .358.

Including all qualified players in MLB, his batting average places him 101st, his on-base percentage is 44th, and he is 38th in slugging.

Colson Montgomery is hitting .228 with 13 doubles, 20 home runs and 28 walks. He's slugging .510 with an on-base percentage of .324.

He is currently 127th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Chase Meidroth has put up a slugging percentage of .391, a team-best for the White Sox.

Sam Antonacci is batting .286 with 10 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 15 walks.

Tigers vs White Sox Head to Head

6/19/2026: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 5/31/2026: 2-1 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/30/2026: 7-1 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-1 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/29/2026: 4-3 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-3 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/7/2025: 6-4 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

6-4 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 9/6/2025: 6-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

6-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 9/5/2025: 7-5 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

7-5 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/13/2025: 1-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

1-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/12/2025: 9-6 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

9-6 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 8/11/2025: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!