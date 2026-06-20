Marlins vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 20

Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.

The Miami Marlins will face the San Francisco Giants in MLB action on Saturday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup.

Marlins vs Giants Game Info

Miami Marlins (38-38) vs. San Francisco Giants (31-44)

Date: Saturday, June 20, 2026

Saturday, June 20, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: Marlins.TV and NBCS-BA

Marlins vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIA: (-136) | SF: (+116)

MIA: (-136) | SF: (+116) Spread: MIA: -1.5 (+155) | SF: +1.5 (-188)

MIA: -1.5 (+155) | SF: +1.5 (-188) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Marlins vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Meyer (Marlins) - 7-0, 2.75 ERA vs Trevor McDonald (Giants) - 2-4, 4.64 ERA

The probable starters are Max Meyer (7-0) for the Marlins and Trevor McDonald (2-4) for the Giants. Meyer and his team have a record of 10-5-0 against the spread when he starts. Meyer's team has won each of the nine games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Giants have gone 5-3-0 ATS in McDonald's eight starts with a set spread. The Giants have been the underdog on the moneyline in eight of McDonald's starts this season, and they went 4-4 in those games.

Marlins vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (55.1%)

Marlins vs Giants Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Marlins vs. Giants reveal Miami as the favorite (-136) and San Francisco as the underdog (+116) on the road.

Marlins vs Giants Spread

The Giants are at +1.5 on the runline against the Marlins. The Giants are -188 to cover the spread, and the Marlins are +155.

Marlins vs Giants Over/Under

The Marlins-Giants contest on June 20 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

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Marlins vs Giants Betting Trends

The Marlins have been chosen as favorites in 32 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (71.9%) in those games.

This season Miami has been victorious eight times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 on the moneyline.

The Marlins and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 41 of their 75 opportunities.

The Marlins have an against the spread record of 37-38-0 in 75 games with a line this season.

The Giants have been the moneyline underdog 47 total times this season. They've finished 17-30 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, San Francisco has an 8-10 record (winning 44.4% of its games).

The Giants have played in 73 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 35 times (35-34-4).

The Giants have collected a 31-42-0 record ATS this season (covering 42.5% of the time).

Marlins Player Leaders

Liam Hicks has 69 hits, which is tops among Miami hitters this season, while batting .278 with 21 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .359 and a slugging percentage of .472.

Among all qualified batters, he ranks 37th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 41st in slugging.

Hicks hopes to build on a 10-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .357 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, four walks and six RBIs.

Otto Lopez has an OPS of .836, fueled by an OBP of .367 and a team-best slugging percentage of .470 this season. He's batting .334.

Among all qualifying batters, he ranks first in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging percentage.

Xavier Edwards leads Miami with an OBP of .375 this season while batting .291 with 39 walks and 43 runs scored.

Jakob Marsee has four home runs, 18 RBI and a batting average of .203 this season.

Marsee heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .200 with a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has a .445 slugging percentage, which leads the Giants. He's batting .321 with an on-base percentage of .354.

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, his batting average puts him fourth, his on-base percentage is 48th, and he is 62nd in slugging.

Jung Hoo Lee paces his team with a .359 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .328 while slugging .453.

He is second in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage in MLB.

Casey Schmitt has 77 hits, a team-best for the Giants.

Matt Chapman is batting .249 with 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 33 walks.

Marlins vs Giants Head to Head

6/19/2026: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/26/2026: 6-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/25/2026: 6-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/24/2026: 9-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

9-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/26/2025: 12-5 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

12-5 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/25/2025: 8-5 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

8-5 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 6/24/2025: 4-2 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-2 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/1/2025: 4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/31/2025: 1-0 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

1-0 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/30/2025: 2-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

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