Braves vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 20

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB's Saturday schedule includes the Atlanta Braves facing the Milwaukee Brewers.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game.

Braves vs Brewers Game Info

Atlanta Braves (47-27) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (45-28)

Date: Saturday, June 20, 2026

Saturday, June 20, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BravesVsn and Brewers.TV

Braves vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-138) | MIL: (+118)

ATL: (-138) | MIL: (+118) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+164) | MIL: +1.5 (-200)

ATL: -1.5 (+164) | MIL: +1.5 (-200) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Braves vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale (Braves) - 8-5, 2.30 ERA vs Kyle Harrison (Brewers) - 8-1, 2.47 ERA

The probable pitchers are Chris Sale (8-5) for the Braves and Kyle Harrison (8-1) for the Brewers. Sale and his team have a record of 8-5-0 against the spread when he starts. When Sale starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 7-4. The Brewers have a 10-3-0 ATS record in Harrison's 13 starts with a set spread. The Brewers have played when named the moneyline underdog for five of Harrison's starts this season, and they won all of the games.

Braves vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (50.8%)

Braves vs Brewers Moneyline

The Braves vs Brewers moneyline has Atlanta as a -138 favorite, while Milwaukee is a +118 underdog on the road.

Braves vs Brewers Spread

The Braves are hosting the Brewers and are favored by 1.5 runs (+164 to cover) on the runline. Milwaukee is -200 to cover.

Braves vs Brewers Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Braves-Brewers on June 20, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Milwaukee Brewers on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Braves have been victorious in 38, or 69.1%, of the 55 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Atlanta has a record of 22-11 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -138 or more on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 35 of their 72 opportunities.

The Braves are 42-30-0 against the spread in their 72 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Brewers have been the moneyline underdog 21 total times this season. They've gone 11-10 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer, Milwaukee has a 1-4 record (winning only 20% of its games).

The Brewers have played in 73 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 32 times (32-39-2).

The Brewers have a 41-32-0 record ATS this season (covering 56.2% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta with 79 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .547. He's batting .273 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 58th, and he is ninth in slugging.

Ozzie Albies leads Atlanta in slugging percentage (.428) thanks to 23 extra-base hits. He's batting .277 with an on-base percentage of .330.

He is 40th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging in MLB.

Albies has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .190 with .

Michael Harris II has 75 hits this season and has a slash line of .306/.340/.514.

Harris enters this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Drake Baldwin leads Atlanta with an OBP of .374 this season while batting .292 with 24 walks and 41 runs scored.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang a has .378 on-base percentage to pace the Brewers. He's batting .264 while slugging .464.

Including all qualifying players, he is 60th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 16th and he is 50th in slugging.

William Contreras paces his team with a .398 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .286 with an on-base percentage of .349.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 23rd in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 103rd in slugging percentage.

Jake Bauers has put up 59 hits, a team-best for the Brewers.

Sal Frelick is hitting .231 with nine doubles, three home runs and 23 walks.

Braves vs Brewers Head to Head

6/19/2026: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

3-2 ATL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 8/6/2025: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-4 MIL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/5/2025: 7-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/4/2025: 3-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/11/2025: 6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/10/2025: 4-1 MIL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-1 MIL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/9/2025: 7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 8/8/2024: 16-7 MIL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

16-7 MIL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/7/2024: 8-5 MIL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

8-5 MIL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/6/2024: 10-0 MIL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

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