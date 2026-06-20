Rays vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 20

Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.

On Saturday in MLB, the Tampa Bay Rays are playing the Washington Nationals.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Rays vs Nationals Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (42-30) vs. Washington Nationals (39-37)

Date: Saturday, June 20, 2026

Saturday, June 20, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: Rays.TV and Nationals.TV

Rays vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-110) | WSH: (-106)

TB: (-110) | WSH: (-106) Spread: TB: +1.5 (-184) | WSH: -1.5 (+152)

TB: +1.5 (-184) | WSH: -1.5 (+152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Rays vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ian Seymour (Rays) - 3-0, 4.93 ERA vs Cade Cavalli (Nationals) - 4-4, 3.98 ERA

The Rays will give the nod to Ian Seymour (3-0, 4.93 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Cade Cavalli (4-4, 3.98 ERA). Seymour has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Seymour's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Nationals have a 9-6-0 record against the spread in Cavalli's starts. The Nationals have been the moneyline underdog in 11 of Cavalli's starts this season, and they went 3-8 in those matchups.

Rays vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (58.5%)

Rays vs Nationals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Nationals-Rays, Washington is the underdog at -106, and Tampa Bay is -110 playing at home.

Rays vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Rays. The Nationals are +152 to cover, while the Rays are -184 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Rays vs Nationals Over/Under

Rays versus Nationals, on June 20, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Rays have come away with 26 wins in the 43 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Tampa Bay has come away with a win 26 times in 43 chances when named as a favorite of at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 35 of their 71 opportunities.

In 71 games with a line this season, the Rays have a mark of 42-29-0 against the spread.

The Nationals have won 53.1% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (34-30).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer, Washington has gone 33-29 (53.2%).

The Nationals have had an over/under set by bookmakers 75 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 46 of those games (46-26-3).

The Nationals have covered 61.3% of their games this season, going 46-29-0 ATS.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has 85 hits and an OBP of .398 to go with a slugging percentage of .504. All three of those stats lead Tampa Bay hitters this season. He has a .320 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying batters in the majors, he ranks fifth in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging.

Diaz has recorded at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with two walks and an RBI.

Junior Caminero is hitting .276 with 12 doubles, 15 home runs and 42 walks. He's slugging .485 with an on-base percentage of .371.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 41st, his on-base percentage 27th, and his slugging percentage 33rd.

Caminero has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Jonathan Aranda is batting .275 with a .453 slugging percentage and 51 RBI this year.

Aranda takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .350 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Chandler Simpson is batting .259 with a .295 OBP and 14 RBI for Tampa Bay this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has an on-base percentage of .402, a slugging percentage of .540, and has 79 hits, all club-bests for the Nationals (while batting .273).

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 47th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage.

C.J. Abrams has 14 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .284. He's slugging .513 with an on-base percentage of .367.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 27th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

Daylen Lile has 16 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 24 walks while hitting .254.

Luis Garcia is hitting .265 with 12 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and eight walks.

Rays vs Nationals Head to Head

6/19/2026: 5-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/31/2025: 7-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/30/2025: 4-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/29/2025: 4-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/30/2024: 5-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/29/2024: 8-1 WSH (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

8-1 WSH (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/28/2024: 3-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

3-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/5/2023: 7-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

7-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 4/4/2023: 10-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

10-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 4/3/2023: 6-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!