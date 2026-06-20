Netherlands vs Sweden Prediction: Preview, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets World Cup 2026

Saturday June 20, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Confirm lineup before wagering · Must be 21+

Netherlands -138 the anchor pick · Over 2.5 goals -110 the consensus total · Gakpo anytime the scorer dart · Isak +270 the Sweden prop · full lineups, H2H & best bets.

🇸🇪 1. Sweden — 3 pts (5-1 vs Tunisia) 🇯🇵 2. Japan — 1 pt (2-2 vs Netherlands) 🇳🇱 3. Netherlands — 1 pt (2-2 vs Japan) 🇹🇳 4. Tunisia — 0 pts (1-5 vs Sweden) 🏟️ Indoor dome · NRG Stadium · temperature controlled

Netherlands vs Sweden Prediction & Preview

Group F has been flipped. Sweden sit top after their stunning 5-1 demolition of Tunisia, while the Netherlands — expected to cruise this group — were held to a 2-2 draw by Japan and now sit level on one point. The Dutch need a win to reassert control; Sweden need a result to consolidate group leadership. Both sides have genuine attacking quality, both have shown defensive vulnerability, and the result is a match the consensus projects as a Netherlands 2-1 win (Rotowire) with the Over 2.5 goals -110 identified by Rotowire, OneFootball, Shekicks, TheSportsRush and Sportsgambler as the primary market. NRG Stadium is an indoor dome — temperature controlled.

The Netherlands' defensive display against Japan raised immediate concerns. Conceding twice — including an equaliser deep into the second half — suggests the backline is not functioning cohesively. That is exactly the vulnerability the Gyökeres/Isak partnership will target. Sweden arrive with significant momentum: five goals, 14 goal involvements from their two strikers in a single game, and the tactical clarity of Graham Potter's 3-1-4-2 making them a cohesive attacking unit. But the Netherlands' individual quality — Gakpo (21 international goals), Memphis Depay (55 goals), Reijnders, De Jong — makes them the deeper, more dangerous side over 90 minutes.

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. Confirm lineup before wagering. Subject to change. Must be 21+. Gamble responsibly.

📋 Predicted Lineups & Team News

🇳🇱 Netherlands · Ronald Koeman 4-3-3 · conceded twice vs Japan · full squad available · defensive shape under scrutiny FIFA Rank #7 Predicted XI (4-3-3) GK · Bart Verbruggen Dumfries Van Dijk © Van Hecke Ake / Van de Ven Gravenberch De Jong Reijnders Gakpo ⭐ Malen ⭐ Summerville ✅ Full squad available · no significant injuries Van Dijk + Summerville scored vs Japan · attacking threat confirmed ⚠️ Conceded twice to Japan — defensive shape under Koeman scrutiny Gakpo: first goal in 3 of 4 World Cup matches for NED Memphis Depay (55 intl goals) available · may start or come from bench 🇸🇪 Sweden · Graham Potter 3-1-4-2 · Gudmundsson hamstring doubt · Group F leaders · riding 5-1 wave FIFA Rank #22 Predicted XI (3-1-4-2) GK · Kristoffer Nordfeldt Lagerbielke Hien Lindelöf DM · Jesper Karlström Gudmundsson ⚠️ Nygren Ayari ⭐ Bernhardsson Gyökeres © ⭐ Isak ⭐ ⚠️ Gabriel Gudmundsson — hamstring doubt · failed to finish vs Tunisia · expected available ✅ Gyökeres — scored vs Tunisia · 14 goals recent international run · Arsenal ✅ Isak — 2 assists + 1 goal vs Tunisia · 3 involvements in 90 mins · Liverpool Ayari — "proved to be a handful against Tunisia" (ESPN) · key 3-1-4-2 link Potter's 3-1-4-2 working perfectly · high-tempo, vertical, counter-attack ready

📊 Head to Head & Form

H2H Record — Goals Flow Between These Sides Five of the last six meetings produced goals for both teams. Six of the last nine generated at least three goals. Racing Post confirms: "Attack has looked the best form of defence for both the Netherlands and Sweden, who can produce a high-scoring outcome." This fixture does not trend toward tight scorelines. 🇳🇱 Netherlands — Quality Side With Defensive Questions Drew 2-2 with Japan — Van Dijk and Summerville scored, but conceding twice exposed defensive shape Koeman must fix. 6W 2D 0L qualifying record, scored 27 in qualifying. Gakpo (21 intl goals) scored the first goal in 3 of his 4 World Cup matches. Memphis Depay is the Dutch all-time leading scorer with 55 goals. Squad depth is the clear advantage. 🇸🇪 Sweden — Surprise Group Leaders, Genuine Momentum Hammered Tunisia 5-1. Gyökeres scored, Isak contributed 2 assists and 1 goal — three involvements in 90 minutes. Graham Potter's 3-1-4-2 is working: Ayari linking midfield and attack, Gyökeres and Isak devastating in combination play. Unbeaten in 5 of last 6. Six of Sweden's last seven matches featured at least four goals.

⚙️ Tactical Analysis

🇳🇱 The Central Duel: Gyökeres vs Van Dijk + Van Hecke OneFootball identifies this as the defining individual match-up: Viktor Gyökeres against the Netherlands' central defensive pairing. He has scored 14 goals in recent international appearances, including one against Tunisia, and his physicality and movement in behind make him uniquely dangerous against a Dutch backline that conceded twice to Japan. Van Dijk's aerial dominance should neutralise the direct ball, but Gyökeres' ability to spin and run from deeper areas challenges even the best CBs in space. 🇸🇪 The Isak Factor — Liverpool Pace vs Dutch High Line Isak's performance against Tunisia — two assists and a goal, three involvements — announced Sweden's arrival as a genuine threat. Sports Interaction identifies him as the "most appealing goalscorer option" at +270 precisely because the Dutch defence conceded twice to Japan and Isak has the pace in behind to repeatedly test the Dutch high line. With the Netherlands needing to push forward, Sweden will have transition spaces to exploit — and Isak is the fastest player in this fixture. 🇳🇱 Gakpo — The Deadliest Dutch Threat Cody Gakpo has scored the first goal in three of his four World Cup matches for the Netherlands. Lineups.com makes him their explicit scorer pick, and Sportsgambler prices him at +155 anytime. Operating from the left of a 4-3-3 with Reijnders, De Jong and Gravenberch supplying from midfield, Gakpo has the movement and finishing quality to trouble any backline. His track record in this tournament is the primary scorer argument. 🔑 Why the Over 2.5 Is the Primary Bet Rotowire frames it precisely: "Two attacking sides with the top of Group F on the line. The Dutch quality should tell, but the back line is unlikely to keep Sweden quiet." The H2H record (5 of 6 produced BTTS), the Dutch defensive vulnerability vs Japan, Sweden's five-goal opener, and the game state — Netherlands needing to win — all create the conditions for a high-scoring game. Five sources explicitly call Over 2.5 goals. At -110 — close to even money — it is the highest-confidence market of the afternoon.

🔮 Netherlands vs Sweden Prediction

Consensus · Rotowire · Shekicks · Squawka · TheSportsRush 🇳🇱 Netherlands 2–1 Sweden 🇸🇪 Racing Post backs Dutch · Over 2.5 across 5 sources · Dutch squad depth decisive at 90 mins NED ML -138 Over 2.5 -110 The Netherlands' squad depth is decisive over 90 minutes. The 2-2 draw with Japan was a blip in result terms — the Dutch created more and the final scoreline flatters Japan. Sweden's 5-1 win over Tunisia was commanding but contextualised by the fact that Tunisia had previously conceded four goals to Sweden in qualifying. Netherlands -138 is the anchor pick. The Over 2.5 at -110 is the primary market bet — every available source agrees both sides will score and the aggregate will exceed 2.5 goals. Primary bet: Netherlands ML -138 (multi-source consensus). Value total: Over 2.5 Goals -110 (Rotowire, OneFootball, Shekicks, TheSportsRush, Sportsgambler all explicit). Top prop (NED): Gakpo Anytime +155. Top prop (SWE): Alexander Isak Anytime +270 (Sports Interaction explicit). SGP: NED Win + BTTS Yes (~+200, Squawka + Racing Post).

💎 Best Bets — Netherlands vs Sweden

Best Bet #1 · Anchor Pick 🇳🇱 Netherlands Moneyline FanDuel Odds -138 Rotowire: "Netherlands the deeper and more talented side over 90 minutes" Shekicks: Netherlands ML pick · "6W 2D 0L qualifying record, scored 27 in qualifying" TheSportsRush: NED -139 — "squad depth and individual quality wins this kind of game" NED won last 5 WC matches facing a UEFA club in daytime (Lineups.com) Sweden's 5-1 vs Tunisia contextualised — Tunisia conceded 4 to Sweden in qualifying too The Dutch are the pick across every major preview source despite dropping points against Japan. Individual quality (Gakpo, Depay, De Jong, Reijnders) and squad depth make them the superior side over 90 minutes. The 2-2 draw vs Japan reflected defensive lapses, not structural weakness. At -138, the Dutch are the primary bet of the afternoon. Best Bet #2 · Consensus Total · 5 Sources Over 2.5 Total Goals FanDuel Odds -110 Rotowire: Over -111 "close to even money on a game expected to open out, not grind" OneFootball: "Over 2.5 at -110 is the goals market call here" Shekicks + TheSportsRush + Sportsgambler: Over 2.5 goals explicit picks 5 of last 6 H2H produced BTTS · 6 of last 9 generated 3+ goals · NED conceded 2 vs JPN NED need to win → push men forward → SWE counter space → goals on both sides Five sources explicitly call Over 2.5 goals. The argument is structural: the Netherlands need to win and will push forward, creating transition spaces for Gyökeres and Isak. The H2H record supports the total. At -110 — close to even money — this is the highest-confidence bet of the afternoon. Top NED Prop · Sportsgambler + Lineups.com Cody Gakpo — Anytime Goalscorer Approx Odds +155 Sportsgambler: +155 anytime · "value proposition for the player to find the net" Lineups.com: "Gakpo is a great bet to find the net, scoring first goal in 3 of 4 WC matches" Gakpo: 21 international goals · 4 goals past 5 games · confirmed focal point of Dutch attack Rotowire projected scoreline: NED 2-1 · Gakpo named as key scorer involved in the result Gakpo is the most cited Dutch scorer pick across all sources. His track record of scoring the first goal in three of four World Cup matches for the Netherlands is the foundation of the bet — a player who finds the net at that rate in tournament football, now facing a Swedish backline beaten five times in a single group game. At +155, implied probability approximately 39%, this is market value given his tournament scoring rate. Sweden Top Prop · Sports Interaction Explicit Alexander Isak — Anytime Goalscorer Sports Interaction +270 Sports Interaction: "Isak +270 anytime — outstanding vs Tunisia, Dutch conceded twice vs Japan" Squawka SGP: "Over 2.5 goals, Netherlands win + Alexander Isak anytime" 3 involvements (2 assists + 1 goal) vs Tunisia · tournament-leading contribution rate Liverpool pace in behind Dutch high line · shortest-priced Sweden scorer at bet365 Sports Interaction makes Isak their explicit prop pick: "Isak looked outstanding against Tunisia, and the Dutch conceded twice against Japan, making this an appealing goalscorer option." His three goal involvements in 90 minutes were the defining individual performance of Matchday 1 in Group F. With the Netherlands pushing forward, Isak's counter-attack pace is the most direct path to a Swedish goal. At +270, he is the primary Sweden prop and complements the Over 2.5 / BTTS game script perfectly. Value SGP · Squawka + Racing Post Netherlands Win + Both Teams to Score Approx SGP ~+200 Squawka: "Netherlands to win paired with Both Teams to Score Yes" Racing Post: "Attack has looked the best form of defence · both sides to score" 5 of last 6 H2H produced BTTS · 2-1 NED Rotowire scoreline settles both legs Squawka and Racing Post both identify Netherlands Win + Both Teams to Score as the primary bet combination. A 2-1 Netherlands win — the Rotowire projected scoreline — settles both legs. At approximately +200, this SGP is the most efficient expression of the full predicted game script: Dutch quality wins, but Sweden's Gyökeres/Isak partnership scores at least once against a backline that has already conceded twice at this tournament.

⚽ Key Goalscorer Props Snapshot

Player / Team 1st Goal Anytime 🇳🇱 ⭐ Cody Gakpo · LW Liverpool · Sportsgambler + Lineups.com explicit · first goal in 3 of 4 WC matches · 21 intl goals +360 +155 🇳🇱 Donyell Malen · ST PSG · Rotowire explicit pick · inside-the-box finishing · confirmed squad ~+400 ~+200 🇳🇱 Crysencio Summerville · RW Leeds · scored vs Japan · wide threat from the right ~+450 ~+220 🇳🇱 Virgil van Dijk · CB Liverpool · scored vs Japan · set-piece threat · Dutch captain · long dart ~+700 ~+350 🇸🇪 ⭐ Alexander Isak · ST Liverpool · Sports Interaction explicit · 2 assists + 1 goal vs Tunisia · SWE pace threat ~+700 +270 🇸🇪 Viktor Gyökeres · ST Arsenal · SWE captain · scored vs Tunisia · 14 goals recent intl run · Shekicks pick ~+650 ~+280 🇸🇪 Yasin Ayari · MID Brighton · "proved to be a handful vs Tunisia" (ESPN) · key link in Potter's 3-1-4-2 · long dart ~+1000 ~+400

*Gakpo +155/+360 confirmed via Sportsgambler. Isak +270 confirmed via Sports Interaction. Other odds estimated from market ratios. Check FanDuel live board. Must be 21+. Subject to change.

📋 Netherlands vs Sweden Best Bets — Ranked Summary ⭐ #1 — Netherlands Moneyline Rotowire · Shekicks · TheSportsRush · Squawka consensus · superior squad depth at 90 mins -138 📊 #2 — Over 2.5 Total Goals 5 sources explicit · H2H 5 of 6 BTTS · Dutch conceded twice vs JPN · SWE scored 5 -110 ⚽ #3 — Gakpo Anytime Sportsgambler + Lineups.com explicit · first goal in 3 of 4 WC matches · 4 goals past 5 games +155 🇸🇪 #4 — Isak Anytime (Sweden dart) Sports Interaction explicit · 3 involvements vs Tunisia · pace vs Dutch high line +270 🎯 SGP — NED ML + Both Teams to Score Squawka + Racing Post · 2-1 NED game script · ~+200 ~+200

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 · Group F Bet Netherlands vs Sweden — 1 PM ET Tomorrow Netherlands -138 · Over 2.5 -110 · Gakpo +155 · Isak +270 · NED+BTTS ~+200

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All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Confirm lineup before wagering · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly