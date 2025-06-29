Tigers vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 29

Odds updated as of 4:16 p.m.

The Detroit Tigers are among the MLB squads busy on Sunday, versus the Minnesota Twins.

Tigers vs Twins Game Info

Detroit Tigers (52-32) vs. Minnesota Twins (40-43)

Date: Sunday, June 29, 2025

Sunday, June 29, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: ESPN

Tigers vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-290) | MIN: (+235)

DET: (-290) | MIN: (+235) Spread: DET: -1.5 (-132) | MIN: +1.5 (+110)

DET: -1.5 (-132) | MIN: +1.5 (+110) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Tigers vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 9-2, 2.29 ERA vs Chris Paddack (Twins) - 3-6, 4.64 ERA

The probable starters are Tarik Skubal (9-2) for the Tigers and Chris Paddack (3-6) for the Twins. Skubal's team is 8-6-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Skubal's team has been victorious in 76.9% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 10-3. The Twins have a 7-8-0 record against the spread in Paddack's starts. The Twins have a 4-3 record in Paddack's seven starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Tigers vs Twins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (63.6%)

Tigers vs Twins Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Tigers vs. Twins reveal Detroit as the favorite (-290) and Minnesota as the underdog (+235) on the road.

Tigers vs Twins Spread

The Tigers are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Twins. The Tigers are -132 to cover, and the Twins are +110.

Tigers vs Twins Over/Under

The over/under for the Tigers versus Twins contest on June 29 has been set at 7.5, with -102 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.

Tigers vs Twins Betting Trends

The Tigers have been chosen as favorites in 50 games this year and have walked away with the win 33 times (66%) in those games.

Detroit has been listed as a favorite of -290 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 38 of their 79 opportunities.

The Tigers are 43-36-0 against the spread in their 79 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Twins have won 11 of the 26 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (42.3%).

Minnesota has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +235 or longer.

The Twins have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 79 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 35 of those games (35-40-4).

The Twins have a 42-37-0 record against the spread this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres has 73 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .388. He has a .284 batting average and a slugging percentage of .440.

Among all qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 35th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 65th in slugging.

Torres has recorded a base hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 games he is hitting .351 with three doubles, two home runs, seven walks and nine RBIs.

Riley Greene leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.533) and total hits (94) this season. He's batting .297 with an on-base percentage of .349.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 15th, his on-base percentage 52nd, and his slugging percentage 13th.

Spencer Torkelson is batting .229 with a .477 slugging percentage and 50 RBI this year.

Torkelson has picked up a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Zach McKinstry has been key for Detroit with 71 hits, an OBP of .362 plus a slugging percentage of .457.

McKinstry enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .533 with a double, a triple, a home run and four RBIs.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has racked up a team-best OBP (.352), and leads the Twins in hits (72). He's batting .286 and slugging.

He ranks 31st in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in MLB.

Buxton heads into this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with a double, two home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Trevor Larnach is hitting .258 with 12 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .430 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 79th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage and 72nd in slugging percentage.

Ty France has a .374 slugging percentage, which paces the Twins.

Carlos Correa has 14 doubles, seven home runs and 16 walks while hitting .261.

Tigers vs Twins Head to Head

6/28/2025: 10-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

10-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/27/2025: 4-1 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-1 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/13/2025: 5-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/12/2025: 4-0 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-0 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/11/2025: 7-6 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-6 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/28/2024: 5-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/27/2024: 7-2 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-2 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/26/2024: 9-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

9-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 7/4/2024: 12-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

12-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 7/3/2024: 9-2 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

