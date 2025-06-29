Giants vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 29

Odds updated as of 2:12 p.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Chicago White Sox.

Giants vs White Sox Game Info

San Francisco Giants (45-38) vs. Chicago White Sox (27-56)

Date: Sunday, June 29, 2025

Sunday, June 29, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and NBCS-BA

Giants vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-154) | CHW: (+130)

SF: (-154) | CHW: (+130) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+108) | CHW: +1.5 (-130)

SF: -1.5 (+108) | CHW: +1.5 (-130) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Giants vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander (Giants) - 0-5, 4.67 ERA vs Jonathan Cannon (White Sox) - 2-7, 4.66 ERA

The Giants will give the ball to Justin Verlander (0-5, 4.67 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Jonathan Cannon (2-7, 4.66 ERA). Verlander and his team have a record of 3-9-0 against the spread when he starts. Verlander's team is 3-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Cannon starts, the White Sox are 3-7-0 against the spread. The White Sox are 1-9 in Cannon's 10 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Giants vs White Sox Moneyline

The Giants vs White Sox moneyline has San Francisco as a -154 favorite, while Chicago is a +130 underdog at home.

Giants vs White Sox Spread

The Giants are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the White Sox. The Giants are +108 to cover, and the White Sox are -130.

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Giants-White Sox on June 29, with the over being -124 and the under +102.

Giants vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Giants have come away with 31 wins in the 56 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

San Francisco has a record of 13-12 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -154 or more on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 37 of their 83 opportunities.

The Giants have an against the spread mark of 36-47-0 in 83 games with a line this season.

The White Sox have won 25 of the 79 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (31.6%).

Chicago has a record of 20-44 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer (31.2%).

The White Sox have played in 80 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 36 times (36-40-4).

The White Sox have collected a 44-36-0 record ATS this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers leads San Francisco in OBP (.392) and total hits (84) this season. He's batting .267 batting average while slugging .492.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 61st in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .246 with 17 doubles, six triples, six home runs and 29 walks, while slugging .402 with an on-base percentage of .315.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 107th in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage and 102nd in slugging percentage.

Heliot Ramos leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.463) powered by 30 extra-base hits.

Wilmer Flores is batting .243 with a .315 OBP and 55 RBI for San Francisco this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has accumulated 68 hits with a .312 on-base percentage and a .415 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the White Sox. He's batting .231.

Including all qualified players, he is 132nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 111th and he is 90th in slugging.

Andrew Benintendi is batting .237 with nine doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 17 walks. He's slugging .455 with an on-base percentage of .300.

Chase Meidroth is batting .260 with five doubles, two home runs and 28 walks.

Luis Robert is hitting .185 with eight doubles, eight home runs and 29 walks.

Giants vs White Sox Head to Head

6/28/2025: 1-0 CHW (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

1-0 CHW (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/27/2025: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/21/2024: 6-2 CHW (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

6-2 CHW (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 8/20/2024: 4-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

4-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 8/19/2024: 5-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

5-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 4/6/2023: 16-6 SF (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

16-6 SF (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/5/2023: 7-3 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-3 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/3/2023: 12-3 SF (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

12-3 SF (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/3/2022: 13-4 CHW (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

13-4 CHW (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/2/2022: 5-3 CHW (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

