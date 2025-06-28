Tigers vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 28

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the Detroit Tigers facing the Minnesota Twins.

Tigers vs Twins Game Info

Detroit Tigers (51-31) vs. Minnesota Twins (39-42)

Date: Saturday, June 28, 2025

Saturday, June 28, 2025 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: MLB Network, FDSDET, and MNNT

Tigers vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-146) | MIN: (+124)

DET: (-146) | MIN: (+124) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+146) | MIN: +1.5 (-176)

DET: -1.5 (+146) | MIN: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Tigers vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize (Tigers) - 7-2, 2.87 ERA vs Bailey Ober (Twins) - 4-5, 4.90 ERA

The probable pitchers are Casey Mize (7-2) for the Tigers and Bailey Ober (4-5) for the Twins. Mize and his team have a record of 8-5-0 against the spread when he starts. Mize's team has won 75% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (6-2). The Twins have a 7-7-0 ATS record in Ober's 14 starts that had a set spread. The Twins have a 3-2 record in Ober's five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Tigers vs Twins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (57%)

Tigers vs Twins Moneyline

The Tigers vs Twins moneyline has Detroit as a -146 favorite, while Minnesota is a +124 underdog on the road.

Tigers vs Twins Spread

The Twins are +1.5 on the run line against the Tigers. The Twins are -176 to cover, and the Tigers are +146.

Tigers vs Twins Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Tigers-Twins on June 28, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Tigers vs Twins Betting Trends

The Tigers have been victorious in 32, or 66.7%, of the 48 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Detroit has a record of 22-8 when favored by -146 or more this year.

The Tigers' games have gone over the total in 37 of their 77 opportunities.

In 77 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 42-35-0 against the spread.

The Twins have a 10-14 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 41.7% of those games).

Minnesota is 2-1 (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +124 or longer.

The Twins have combined with opponents to go over the total 34 times this season for a 34-39-4 record against the over/under.

The Twins have a 41-36-0 record ATS this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres leads Detroit with an OBP of .386 this season while batting .281 with 41 walks and 40 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .430.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, he is 34th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 72nd in slugging.

Torres will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Riley Greene leads Detroit with 91 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .529. He's batting .295 with an on-base percentage of .349.

His batting average is 19th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 53rd, and his slugging percentage 12th.

Spencer Torkelson has collected 61 base hits, an OBP of .328 and a slugging percentage of .474 this season.

Zach McKinstry has been key for Detroit with 67 hits, an OBP of .355 plus a slugging percentage of .438.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has 68 hits, a team-best for the Twins. He's batting .279 and slugging .553 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 40th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 58th and he is eighth in slugging.

Buxton brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with a double, two home runs, two walks and three RBIs.

Trevor Larnach is batting .262 with 12 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .440 with an on-base percentage of .331.

He ranks 69th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Ty France has a .377 slugging percentage, which paces the Twins.

Ryan Jeffers leads his team with a .347 OBP.

Tigers vs Twins Head to Head

4/13/2025: 5-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/12/2025: 4-0 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-0 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/11/2025: 7-6 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-6 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/28/2024: 5-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/27/2024: 7-2 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-2 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/26/2024: 9-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

9-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 7/4/2024: 12-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

12-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 7/3/2024: 9-2 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

9-2 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/2/2024: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/21/2024: 6-1 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

