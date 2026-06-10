Tigers vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 10

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Detroit Tigers playing the Minnesota Twins.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Tigers vs Twins Game Info

Detroit Tigers (28-39) vs. Minnesota Twins (30-38)

Date: Wednesday, June 10, 2026

Wednesday, June 10, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: DSN and Twins.TV

Tigers vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-130) | MIN: (+110)

DET: (-130) | MIN: (+110) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+162) | MIN: +1.5 (-196)

DET: -1.5 (+162) | MIN: +1.5 (-196) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Tigers vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez (Tigers) - 3-4, 4.21 ERA vs Mike Paredes (Twins) - 0-0, 4.91 ERA

The Tigers will give the nod to Framber Valdez (3-4, 4.21 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Twins will counter with Mike Paredes. Valdez and his team are 6-6-0 ATS this season when he starts. Valdez's team is 2-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Paredes' team was never a moneyline underdog a season ago in games he pitched.

Tigers vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (66.2%)

Tigers vs Twins Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Tigers vs. Twins reveal Detroit as the favorite (-130) and Minnesota as the underdog (+110) on the road.

Tigers vs Twins Spread

The Twins are +1.5 on the run line against the Tigers. The Twins are -196 to cover, and the Tigers are +162.

Tigers vs Twins Over/Under

Tigers versus Twins, on June 10, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Tigers vs Twins Betting Trends

The Tigers have been chosen as favorites in 31 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (48.4%) in those games.

This year Detroit has won 10 of 19 games when listed as at least -130 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Tigers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 29 of 65 chances this season.

The Tigers are 33-32-0 against the spread in their 65 games that had a posted line this season.

The Twins are 18-24 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 42.9% of those games).

Minnesota is 14-15 (winning 48.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

The Twins have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 66 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 40 of those games (40-24-2).

The Twins have a 36-30-0 record against the spread this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle has 14 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 39 walks while hitting .286. He has an on-base percentage of .390 and a slugging percentage of .419.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 79th in slugging.

Dillon Dingler leads Detroit with 54 hits. He is batting .248 this season and has 29 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .528 with an on-base percentage of .329.

He is 84th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Riley Greene leads the Tigers with an OPS of .855. He has a slash line of .306/.396/.459 this season.

Gleyber Torres has been key for Detroit with 38 hits, an OBP of .386 plus a slugging percentage of .362.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has racked up 59 hits with a .554 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Twins. He's batting .255 and with an on-base percentage of .316.

Including all qualifying players in MLB, he ranks 73rd in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage.

Brooks Lee is hitting .241 with nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 16 walks. He's slugging .418 with an on-base percentage of .295.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 100th in batting average, 128th in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging percentage.

Luke Keaschall has 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and 22 walks while hitting .247.

Josh Bell has 12 doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks while hitting .228.

Tigers vs Twins Head to Head

4/9/2026: 3-1 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-1 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/8/2026: 8-6 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-6 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/7/2026: 4-2 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-2 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/6/2026: 7-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/17/2025: 8-1 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-1 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/16/2025: 8-5 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-5 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/15/2025: 7-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/14/2025: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/6/2025: 9-4 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

9-4 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/5/2025: 6-3 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

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