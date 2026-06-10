Mariners vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 10

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Baltimore Orioles.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Mariners vs Orioles Game Info

Seattle Mariners (36-32) vs. Baltimore Orioles (31-37)

Date: Wednesday, June 10, 2026

Wednesday, June 10, 2026 Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and Mariners.TV

Mariners vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-122) | BAL: (+104)

SEA: (-122) | BAL: (+104) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+138) | BAL: +1.5 (-166)

SEA: -1.5 (+138) | BAL: +1.5 (-166) Total: 9 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Mariners vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: George Kirby (Mariners) - 5-5, 4.04 ERA vs Brandon Young (Orioles) - 4-1, 3.47 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send George Kirby (5-5) to the mound, while Brandon Young (4-1) will get the nod for the Orioles. Kirby and his team have a record of 5-8-0 against the spread when he starts. Kirby's team has been victorious in 53.8% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 7-6. The Orioles have a 7-2-0 ATS record in Young's nine starts with a set spread. The Orioles won each of Young's four starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mariners vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (62.6%)

Mariners vs Orioles Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Orioles-Mariners, Baltimore is the underdog at +104, and Seattle is -122 playing on the road.

Mariners vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are +1.5 on the run line against the Mariners. The Orioles are -166 to cover, and the Mariners are +138.

Mariners vs Orioles Over/Under

The Mariners-Orioles game on June 10 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -108 and the under at -112.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Mariners have been victorious in 34, or 54.8%, of the 62 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Seattle has a record of 30-24 when favored by -122 or more this year.

Contests with the Mariners have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 32 of 68 chances this season.

The Mariners are 26-42-0 against the spread in their 68 games that had a posted line this season.

The Orioles have gone 14-20 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 41.2% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer, Baltimore has a 10-14 record (winning 41.7% of its games).

The Orioles have had an over/under set by bookmakers 68 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 40 of those games (40-26-2).

The Orioles are 32-36-0 against the spread this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena has 75 hits and an OBP of .385 to go with a slugging percentage of .462. All three of those stats are best among Seattle hitters this season. He has a .299 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying batters in baseball, he is 17th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.

Arozarena hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .526 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and seven RBIs.

Julio Rodriguez has 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 22 walks. He's batting .255 and slugging .447 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average ranks him 73rd, his on-base percentage 112th, and his slugging percentage 61st.

Josh Naylor has collected 65 base hits, an OBP of .325 and a slugging percentage of .373 this season.

Naylor heads into this game with five games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .381 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBIs.

Cole Young is batting .248 with a .317 OBP and 31 RBI for Seattle this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has collected 62 hits, a team-best for the Orioles. He's batting .239 and slugging .436 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Including all the qualified players in MLB, he is 104th in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage.

Taylor Ward's .403 OBP and .362 slugging percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .260.

He ranks 68th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and 123rd in slugging percentage in MLB.

Adley Rutschman is batting .267 with 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 walks.

Gunnar Henderson is batting .220 with 13 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 22 walks.

Mariners vs Orioles Head to Head

6/9/2026: 6-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/8/2026: 6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/14/2025: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/12/2025: 1-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

1-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/5/2025: 4-3 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-3 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/4/2025: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

3-2 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/3/2025: 5-1 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-1 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/4/2024: 7-3 SEA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-3 SEA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/3/2024: 4-1 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-1 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/2/2024: 2-0 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

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