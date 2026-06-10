Rangers vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 10

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Texas Rangers play the Kansas City Royals.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rangers vs Royals Game Info

Texas Rangers (32-34) vs. Kansas City Royals (28-39)

Date: Wednesday, June 10, 2026

Wednesday, June 10, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: Royals.TV and RSN

Rangers vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-126) | KC: (+108)

TEX: (-126) | KC: (+108) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+126) | KC: +1.5 (-152)

TEX: -1.5 (+126) | KC: +1.5 (-152) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Rangers vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore (Rangers) - 4-5, 4.23 ERA vs Seth Lugo (Royals) - 2-4, 3.91 ERA

The Rangers will give the nod to MacKenzie Gore (4-5, 4.23 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Seth Lugo (2-4, 3.91 ERA). When Gore starts, his team is 5-8-0 against the spread this season. Gore's team is 3-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Lugo starts, the Royals are 7-6-0 against the spread. The Royals are 3-4 in Lugo's seven starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Rangers vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (53.6%)

Rangers vs Royals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-Royals, Texas is the favorite at -126, and Kansas City is +108 playing at home.

Rangers vs Royals Spread

The Royals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Rangers. The Royals are -152 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +126.

Rangers vs Royals Over/Under

An over/under of 9.5 has been set for Rangers-Royals on June 10, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Royals Betting Trends

The Rangers have won in 17, or 51.5%, of the 33 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Texas has a record of 7-11 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -126 or more on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 27 of their 66 opportunities.

The Rangers are 34-32-0 against the spread in their 66 games that had a posted line this season.

The Royals have been the underdog on the moneyline 36 total times this season. They've finished 14-22 in those games.

Kansas City has a record of 6-8 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer (42.9%).

The Royals have played in 64 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 29 times (29-35-0).

The Royals have covered 45.3% of their games this season, going 29-35-0 against the spread.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Jung leads Texas with 74 hits and an OBP of .370, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .487. He's batting .316.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks seventh in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.

Jung has recorded a base hit in six straight games. During his last 10 games he is batting .357 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.

Ezequiel Duran is hitting .293 with 15 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 16 walks, while slugging .457 with an on-base percentage of .345.

His batting average is 19th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 60th, and his slugging percentage 51st.

Duran heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with two doubles, a walk and three RBIs.

Jake Burger has 57 hits this season and has a slash line of .238/.293/.414.

Burger heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, two walks and two RBIs.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .253 with a .332 OBP and 22 RBI for Texas this season.

Nimmo has hit safely in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double and two walks.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has racked up 73 hits with a .352 on-base percentage and a .451 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Royals. He's batting .277.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 40th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 51st and he is 57th in slugging.

Maikel Garcia is hitting .266 with 15 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 22 walks. He's slugging .384 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 56th in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage and 110th in slugging percentage.

Vinnie Pasquantino has 10 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 30 walks while batting .221.

Salvador Perez has six doubles, nine home runs and 12 walks while hitting .201.

Rangers vs Royals Head to Head

6/9/2026: 5-3 KC (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-3 KC (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/31/2026: 6-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/30/2026: 7-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/29/2026: 9-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/21/2025: 6-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/20/2025: 6-3 TEX (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-3 TEX (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/19/2025: 5-2 KC (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-2 KC (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/18/2025: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/19/2025: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-1 KC (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/18/2025: 6-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

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