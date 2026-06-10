Phillies vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 10

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Wednesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Toronto Blue Jays.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Phillies vs Blue Jays Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (36-31) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (33-35)

Date: Wednesday, June 10, 2026

Wednesday, June 10, 2026 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SN1 and NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-154) | TOR: (+130)

PHI: (-154) | TOR: (+130) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+112) | TOR: +1.5 (-134)

PHI: -1.5 (+112) | TOR: +1.5 (-134) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Phillies vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo (Phillies) - 4-4, 4.56 ERA vs Max Scherzer (Blue Jays) - 1-3, 9.64 ERA

The Phillies will give the nod to Jesus Luzardo (4-4, 4.56 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Blue Jays will counter with Max Scherzer (1-3, 9.64 ERA). Luzardo and his team have a record of 6-7-0 against the spread when he starts. Luzardo's team is 5-5 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Blue Jays are 1-4-0 ATS in Scherzer's five starts with a set spread. The Blue Jays were the moneyline underdog for three Scherzer starts this season -- they lost each time.

Phillies vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (56.5%)

Phillies vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Toronto is the underdog, +130 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -154 favorite despite being on the road.

Phillies vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are +1.5 on the spread (-134 to cover), and Philadelphia is +112 to cover the runline.

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Phillies-Blue Jays on June 10, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Phillies have come away with 28 wins in the 46 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Philadelphia has come away with a win 18 times in 25 chances when named as a favorite of at least -154 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over in 28 of their 66 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Phillies are 22-44-0 against the spread in their 66 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Blue Jays have won 34.5% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (10-19).

Toronto has a 2-2 record (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +130 or longer.

In the 67 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Blue Jays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 35 times (35-31-1).

The Blue Jays have a 33-34-0 record ATS this season (covering 49.3% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper has 61 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .372. He has a .263 batting average and a slugging percentage of .500.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 62nd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 29th in slugging.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 57 hits. He is batting .235 this season and has 33 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .564 with an on-base percentage of .354.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 110th, his on-base percentage 48th, and his slugging percentage third.

Brandon Marsh has an OPS of .878, fueled by an OBP of .364 and a team-best slugging percentage of .514 this season.

Trea Turner is batting .226 with a .278 OBP and 21 RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Ernie Clement has a team-high slugging percentage (.465) while pacing the Blue Jays in hits (79). He's batting .304 and with an on-base percentage of .323.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 12th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 99th and he is 45th in slugging.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads his team with a .371 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .282 while slugging .366.

His batting average ranks 32nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 28th, and he is 122nd in slugging.

Daulton Varsho is batting .256 with 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 22 walks.

Kazuma Okamoto has eight doubles, 13 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .232.

Phillies vs Blue Jays Head to Head

6/9/2026: 3-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/8/2026: 5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 6/15/2025: 11-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

11-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/14/2025: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/13/2025: 8-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/5/2025: 9-1 TOR (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-1 TOR (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/4/2025: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/3/2025: 8-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/4/2024: 4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/3/2024: 10-9 PHI (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

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