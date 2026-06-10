Dodgers vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 10

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

On Wednesday in MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers are playing the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game.

Dodgers vs Pirates Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (43-24) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (34-33)

Date: Wednesday, June 10, 2026

Wednesday, June 10, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-196) | PIT: (+164)

LAD: (-196) | PIT: (+164) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-118) | PIT: +1.5 (-102)

LAD: -1.5 (-118) | PIT: +1.5 (-102) Total: 8 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Dodgers vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers) - 6-2, 0.74 ERA vs Jared Jones (Pirates) - 1-0, 4.82 ERA

The probable pitchers are Shohei Ohtani (6-2) for the Dodgers and Jared Jones (1-0) for the Pirates. Ohtani and his team have a record of 6-4-0 against the spread when he starts. When Ohtani starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 6-4. Jones has started two games with set spreads, and the Pirates went 1-1-0. The Pirates were the underdog on the moneyline for one Jones start this season -- they won.

Dodgers vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (64%)

Dodgers vs Pirates Moneyline

Pittsburgh is a +164 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -196 favorite on the road.

Dodgers vs Pirates Spread

The Dodgers are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Pirates. The Dodgers are -118 to cover, and the Pirates are -102.

Dodgers vs Pirates Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Dodgers-Pirates contest on June 10, with the over available at -106 and the under at -114.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 65 games this year and have walked away with the win 42 times (64.6%) in those games.

This year Los Angeles has won 22 of 31 games when listed as at least -196 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 29 of their 67 opportunities.

The Dodgers have an against the spread mark of 35-32-0 in 67 games with a line this season.

The Pirates have put together an 11-16 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 40.7% of those games).

Pittsburgh has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +164 or longer.

The Pirates have played in 66 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 37 times (37-27-2).

The Pirates have covered 48.5% of their games this season, going 32-34-0 ATS.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Andy Pages leads Los Angeles with 71 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .528. He's batting .282 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.

Pages will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .174 with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

Ohtani leads the Dodgers with an OPS of .938. He has a slash line of .301/.417/.521 this season.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 15th, his on-base percentage third, and his slugging percentage 24th.

Ohtani takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with a double, a home run, four walks and four RBIs.

Freddie Freeman is batting .284 with a .481 slugging percentage and 36 RBI this year.

Freeman enters this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .389 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Kyle Tucker has been key for Los Angeles with 54 hits, an OBP of .332 plus a slugging percentage of .379.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has accumulated a team-high .392 on-base percentage. He's batting .267 and slugging .432.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 55th, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 70th in slugging.

Brandon Lowe leads his team with 58 hits. He has a batting average of .249 while slugging .515 with an on-base percentage of .332.

His batting average is 82nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 83rd, and he is 26th in slugging.

Oneil Cruz has 10 doubles, 14 home runs and 30 walks while batting .264.

Spencer Horwitz is batting .286 with eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 33 walks.

Dodgers vs Pirates Head to Head

6/9/2026: 12-3 LAD (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

12-3 LAD (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/4/2025: 5-3 PIT (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 PIT (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/3/2025: 3-0 PIT (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-0 PIT (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/2/2025: 9-7 PIT (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-7 PIT (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/27/2025: 9-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280)

9-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280) 4/26/2025: 8-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

8-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 4/25/2025: 3-0 PIT (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

3-0 PIT (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 8/11/2024: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 8/10/2024: 4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/9/2024: 9-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

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