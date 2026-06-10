FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NBA

NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - June 10

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - June 10

The NBA Playoff schedule today, which includes the San Antonio Spurs squaring off against the New York Knicks, is not one to miss.

Want to boost your odds ahead of today's NBA games? Take a look at our odds breakdown below.

New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs

  • Projected Favorite: Knicks (56.84% win probability)
  • Spread: Knicks (-1.5)
  • Total: 216.5
  • Moneyline: Knicks -130, Spurs +110
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC

Bet on New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup