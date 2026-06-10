NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - June 10

The NBA Playoff schedule today, which includes the San Antonio Spurs squaring off against the New York Knicks, is not one to miss.

Want to boost your odds ahead of today's NBA games? Take a look at our odds breakdown below.

New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs

Projected Favorite: Knicks (56.84% win probability)

Knicks (56.84% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-1.5)

Knicks (-1.5) Total: 216.5

216.5 Moneyline: Knicks -130, Spurs +110

Knicks -130, Spurs +110 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

Bet on New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.