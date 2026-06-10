Braves vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 10

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Atlanta Braves will face the Chicago White Sox in MLB action on Wednesday.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Braves vs White Sox Game Info

Atlanta Braves (45-22) vs. Chicago White Sox (35-31)

Date: Wednesday, June 10, 2026

Wednesday, June 10, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and BravesVsn

Braves vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-156) | CHW: (+132)

ATL: (-156) | CHW: (+132) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+112) | CHW: +1.5 (-134)

ATL: -1.5 (+112) | CHW: +1.5 (-134) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Braves vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale (Braves) - 8-4, 2.23 ERA vs Davis Martin (White Sox) - 8-2, 2.61 ERA

The Braves will look to Chris Sale (8-4) versus the White Sox and Davis Martin (8-2). Sale and his team are 8-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. Sale's team has won 70% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (7-3). The White Sox have a 10-2-0 ATS record in Martin's 12 starts that had a set spread. The White Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline in eight of Martin's starts this season, and they went 7-1 in those matchups.

Braves vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (53.2%)

Braves vs White Sox Moneyline

Atlanta is a -156 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +132 underdog at home.

Braves vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are +1.5 on the spread (-134 to cover), and Atlanta is +112 to cover the runline.

The Braves-White Sox game on June 10 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Braves vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Braves have been favorites in 53 games this season and have come away with the win 38 times (71.7%) in those contests.

This year Atlanta has won 11 of 16 games when listed as at least -156 on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have hit the over in 33 of their 67 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Braves have posted a record of 40-27-0 against the spread this season.

The White Sox have a 26-27 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 49.1% of those games).

Chicago is 6-10 (winning just 37.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +132 or longer.

The White Sox have had an over/under set by bookmakers 64 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 37 of those games (37-26-1).

The White Sox have covered 57.8% of their games this season, going 37-27-0 ATS.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has 71 hits, which is best among Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .271 with 38 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .342 and a slugging percentage of .561.

He ranks 47th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Ozzie Albies leads Atlanta in slugging percentage (.449) thanks to 23 extra-base hits. He's batting .281 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 34th, his on-base percentage 75th, and his slugging percentage 59th.

Albies takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with two doubles, two walks and two RBIs.

Michael Harris II is batting .313 with a .524 slugging percentage and 40 RBI this year.

Harris takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .389 with two doubles, a walk and three RBIs.

Mauricio Dubon is batting .261 with a .320 OBP and 37 RBI for Atlanta this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has 10 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 44 walks while hitting .243. He's slugging .498 with an on-base percentage of .371.

Including all the qualified players in the majors, his batting average places him 97th, his on-base percentage is 28th, and he is 30th in slugging.

Vargas enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .300 with two doubles, four home runs, seven walks and 12 RBIs.

Colson Montgomery is batting .225 with 12 doubles, 16 home runs and 25 walks. He's slugging .479 with an on-base percentage of .322.

He is currently 129th in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Chase Meidroth has a team-best .390 slugging percentage.

Sam Antonacci is batting .285 with eight doubles, two triples, a home run and 13 walks.

Braves vs White Sox Head to Head

6/9/2026: 6-5 CHW (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-5 CHW (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/20/2025: 1-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

1-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/19/2025: 11-10 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

11-10 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 8/18/2025: 13-9 CHW (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

13-9 CHW (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 6/27/2024: 1-0 CHW (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

1-0 CHW (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 4/2/2024: 3-2 CHW (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

3-2 CHW (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/1/2024: 9-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

9-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 7/16/2023: 8-1 CHW (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

8-1 CHW (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/15/2023: 6-5 CHW (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

6-5 CHW (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 7/14/2023: 9-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

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