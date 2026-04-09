Tigers vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 9

Odds updated as of 10:11 p.m.

MLB action on Thursday includes the Detroit Tigers facing the Minnesota Twins.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Tigers vs Twins Game Info

Detroit Tigers (4-7) vs. Minnesota Twins (5-6)

Date: Thursday, April 9, 2026

Thursday, April 9, 2026 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Twins.TV and DSN

Tigers vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-126) | MIN: (+108)

DET: (-126) | MIN: (+108) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+126) | MIN: +1.5 (-152)

DET: -1.5 (+126) | MIN: +1.5 (-152) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Tigers vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty (Tigers) - 0-1, 7.56 ERA vs Mick Abel (Twins) - 0-2, 11.05 ERA

The Tigers will look to Jack Flaherty (0-1) against the Twins and Mick Abel (0-2). Flaherty has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Flaherty's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Abel has started only one game with a set spread, which the Twins failed to cover. The Twins were named the moneyline underdog for one Abel start this season -- they lost.

Tigers vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (55.6%)

Tigers vs Twins Moneyline

Detroit is a -126 favorite on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a +108 underdog at home.

Tigers vs Twins Spread

The Twins are +1.5 on the spread (-152 to cover), and Detroit is +126 to cover the runline.

Tigers vs Twins Over/Under

The over/under for the Tigers versus Twins game on April 9 has been set at 8, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Tigers vs Twins Betting Trends

The Tigers have been chosen as favorites in six games this year and have walked away with the win three times (50%) in those games.

This year Detroit has won three of six games when listed as at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Tigers' games have gone over the total in five of their 11 opportunities.

The Tigers have an against the spread mark of 4-7-0 in 11 games with a line this season.

The Twins have won three of the seven games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (42.9%).

Minnesota is 3-3 (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

In the 11 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Twins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total five times (5-6-0).

The Twins have collected a 6-5-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.5% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle has an OPS of .853, fueled by an OBP of .388 and a team-best slugging percentage of .465 this season. He has a .302 batting average.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 31st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 48th in slugging.

McGonigle has hit safely in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .238 with three doubles, three walks and two RBIs.

Gleyber Torres leads Detroit with an OBP of .392 this season while batting .205 with 12 walks and eight runs scored. He's slugging .282.

Among all qualified, he is 127th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 139th in slugging percentage.

Colt Keith leads Detroit in total hits (12) this season, and five of those have gone for extra bases.

Dillon Dingler has been key for Detroit with six hits, an OBP of .343 plus a slugging percentage of .448.

Twins Player Leaders

Josh Bell has accumulated nine hits with a .395 on-base percentage, leading the Twins in both statistics. He's batting .265 and slugging .559.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 61st in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage.

Luke Keaschall leads his team with a .326 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .233 with an on-base percentage of .292.

He ranks 94th in batting average, 125th in on-base percentage and 117th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Royce Lewis has two doubles, two home runs and seven walks while hitting .172.

Trevor Larnach is batting .333 with two doubles and five walks.

Tigers vs Twins Head to Head

4/7/2026: 4-2 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-2 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/6/2026: 7-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/17/2025: 8-1 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-1 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/16/2025: 8-5 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-5 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/15/2025: 7-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/14/2025: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/6/2025: 9-4 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

9-4 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/5/2025: 6-3 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-3 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/4/2025: 6-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

6-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 6/29/2025: 3-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

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