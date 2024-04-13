Tigers vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 14

Odds updated as of 11:26 AM

The MLB slate on Sunday includes the Detroit Tigers facing the Minnesota Twins.

Tigers vs Twins Game Info

Detroit Tigers (8-6) vs. Minnesota Twins (6-7)

Date: Sunday, April 14, 2024

Sunday, April 14, 2024 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: BSNX

Tigers vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-112) | MIN: (-104)

DET: (-112) | MIN: (-104) Spread: DET: +1.5 (-178) | MIN: -1.5 (+146)

DET: +1.5 (-178) | MIN: -1.5 (+146) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Tigers vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty (Tigers) - 0-1, 5.25 ERA vs Bailey Ober (Twins) - 0-1, 12.79 ERA

The Tigers will look to Jack Flaherty (0-1) versus the Twins and Bailey Ober (0-1). Flaherty has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Flaherty's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Ober has started two games with set spreads, and the Twins failed to cover in both opportunities. The Twins were named the moneyline underdog for one Ober start this season -- they lost.

Tigers vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (60.8%)

Tigers vs Twins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Twins-Tigers, Minnesota is the underdog at -104, and Detroit is -112 playing at home.

Tigers vs Twins Spread

The Twins are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Tigers. The Twins are +146 to cover, while the Tigers are -178 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Tigers vs Twins Over/Under

The over/under for Tigers-Twins on April 14 is 8.5. The over is -112, and the under is -108.

Tigers vs Twins Betting Trends

The Tigers have been victorious in four of the seven contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Detroit has been victorious four times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in five of their 13 opportunities.

The Tigers are 4-9-0 against the spread in their 13 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Twins have gone 2-3 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40% of those games).

Minnesota has a record of 2-3 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer (40%).

The Twins have played in 12 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total four times (4-8-0).

The Twins have covered 50% of their games this season, going 6-6-0 ATS.

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene is hitting .216 with two doubles, three home runs and 10 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .344 and a slugging percentage of .431.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 130th, his on-base percentage ranks 82nd, and he is 76th in slugging.

Mark Canha leads the Tigers in OBP (.351) and total hits (nine) this season. He's batting .196 while slugging .435.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 152nd in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging percentage.

Kerry Carpenter is batting .294 with a .529 slugging percentage and four RBI this year.

Carpenter takes a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .417 with a home run and three RBI.

Spencer Torkelson has an OPS of .537, fueled by an OBP of .266 and a team-best slugging percentage of .271 this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Alex Kirilloff has racked up a slugging percentage of .600 and has 12 hits, both team-high numbers for the Twins. He's batting .300 and with an on-base percentage of .356.

Including all qualified players, he is 51st in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 68th and he is 18th in slugging.

Ryan Jeffers is hitting .229 with a double, three home runs and two walks. He's slugging .514 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Edouard Julien is hitting .209 with a double, four home runs and four walks.

Austin Martin is hitting .238 with three doubles and three walks.

Tigers vs Twins Head to Head

4/13/2024: 4-1 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-1 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/13/2024: 11-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

11-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/3/2022: 4-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

4-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 8/2/2022: 5-3 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

5-3 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/1/2022: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/2/2022: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-2 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/1/2022: 5-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/16/2023: 8-7 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

8-7 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 8/15/2023: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/10/2023: 3-0 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

