Tigers vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 26

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

The Detroit Tigers versus the Kansas City Royals is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Tigers vs Royals Game Info

Detroit Tigers (50-55) vs. Kansas City Royals (44-62)

Date: Sunday, July 26, 2026

Sunday, July 26, 2026 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: DSN and Royals.TV

Tigers vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-184) | KC: (+154)

DET: (-184) | KC: (+154) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+116) | KC: +1.5 (-142)

DET: -1.5 (+116) | KC: +1.5 (-142) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Tigers vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez (Tigers) - 5-7, 4.57 ERA vs Luinder Avila (Royals) - 5-3, 4.86 ERA

The Tigers will give the nod to Framber Valdez (5-7) versus the Royals and Luinder Avila (5-3). Valdez's team is 8-11-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Valdez's team has a record of 3-6 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Avila starts, the Royals are 7-3-0 against the spread. The Royals are 7-3 in Avila's 10 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Tigers vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (61.6%)

Tigers vs Royals Moneyline

Detroit is the favorite, -184 on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a +154 underdog on the road.

Tigers vs Royals Spread

The Tigers are hosting the Royals and are favored by 1.5 runs (+116 to cover) on the runline. Kansas City is -142 to cover.

Tigers vs Royals Over/Under

The over/under for Tigers-Royals on July 26 is 9.5. The over is -102, and the under is -120.

Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Tigers vs Royals Betting Trends

The Tigers have come away with 30 wins in the 54 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Detroit has not lost in six games when named as a moneyline favorite of -184 or better.

The Tigers and their opponents have hit the over in 42 of their 103 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 103 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 53-50-0 against the spread.

The Royals have won 39.1% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (27-42).

Kansas City is 2-4 (winning just 33.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +154 or longer.

The Royals have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 102 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 49 of those games (49-52-1).

The Royals have collected a 48-54-0 record ATS this season (covering 47.1% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle leads Detroit with an OBP of .385 this season while batting .278 with 63 walks and 61 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .417.

Among qualified hitters, he is 35th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 82nd in slugging.

Dillon Dingler leads Detroit in total hits (96) this season while batting .271 with 46 extra-base hits. He's slugging .531 with an on-base percentage of .338.

He ranks 48th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Riley Greene has hit 15 homers with a team-high .469 SLG this season.

Spencer Torkelson has been key for Detroit with 72 hits, an OBP of .298 plus a slugging percentage of .416.

Royals Player Leaders

Carter Jensen is batting .241 with 23 doubles, 14 home runs and 35 walks. He's slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .308.

He ranks 101st in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage and 72nd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Jac Caglianone paces his team with 87 hits. He has a batting average of .254 while slugging .456 with an on-base percentage of .312.

He is 76th in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Salvador Perez is batting .210 with 15 doubles, 15 home runs and 16 walks.

Vinnie Pasquantino is hitting .234 with 11 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 37 walks.

Tigers vs Royals Head to Head

7/25/2026: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/24/2026: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 7/23/2026: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 5/10/2026: 6-3 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-3 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/9/2026: 5-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/8/2026: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/16/2026: 10-9 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-9 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/15/2026: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/14/2026: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/31/2025: 5-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

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