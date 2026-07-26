Pirates vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 26

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

The MLB slate on Sunday includes the Pittsburgh Pirates taking on the Chicago Cubs.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game.

Pirates vs Cubs Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (53-51) vs. Chicago Cubs (58-45)

Date: Sunday, July 26, 2026

Sunday, July 26, 2026 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and MARQ

Pirates vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-122) | CHC: (+104)

PIT: (-122) | CHC: (+104) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+164) | CHC: +1.5 (-200)

PIT: -1.5 (+164) | CHC: +1.5 (-200) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Pirates vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Braxton Ashcraft (Pirates) - 9-4, 3.95 ERA vs Jameson Taillon (Cubs) - 2-5, 5.37 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pirates will send Braxton Ashcraft (9-4) to the mound, while Jameson Taillon (2-5) will take the ball for the Cubs. Ashcraft's team is 12-8-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Ashcraft's team has won 73.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (11-4). When Taillon starts, the Cubs have gone 3-11-0 against the spread. The Cubs are 3-2 in Taillon's five starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Pirates vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (55.9%)

Pirates vs Cubs Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Pirates-Cubs, Pittsburgh is the favorite at -122, and Chicago is +104 playing on the road.

Pirates vs Cubs Spread

The Cubs are at +1.5 on the runline against the Pirates. The Cubs are -200 to cover the spread, and the Pirates are +164.

Pirates vs Cubs Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Pirates-Cubs game on July 26, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs on FanDuel today!

Pirates vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Pirates have been victorious in 31, or 58.5%, of the 53 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Pittsburgh has been victorious 21 times in 41 chances when named as a favorite of at least -122 on the moneyline.

The Pirates and their opponents have hit the over in 59 of their 102 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Pirates have an against the spread record of 53-49-0 in 102 games with a line this season.

The Cubs have gone 16-13 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 55.2% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer, Chicago has a record of 9-6 (60%).

In the 99 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Cubs, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 53 times (53-46-0).

The Cubs have covered 44.4% of their games this season, going 44-55-0 ATS.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has 103 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .386. He has a .272 batting average and a slugging percentage of .456.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 49th in slugging.

Brandon Lowe has 91 hits, which is best among Pittsburgh batters this season. He's batting .241 with 43 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .311.

His batting average is 101st among qualified players, his on-base percentage 108th, and his slugging percentage 40th.

Nick Gonzales has hit six homers with a team-high .412 SLG this season.

Gonzales takes an eight-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .326 with four doubles, two home runs, a walk and six RBIs.

Ryan O'Hearn has been key for Pittsburgh with 92 hits, an OBP of .340 plus a slugging percentage of .461.

Cubs Player Leaders

Pete Crow-Armstrong has accumulated an on-base percentage of .385, a slugging percentage of .527, and has 109 hits, all club-highs for the Cubs (while batting .285).

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average is 22nd, his on-base percentage is ninth, and he is 14th in slugging.

Nico Hoerner is hitting .244 with 23 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 36 walks. He's slugging .336 with an on-base percentage of .310.

Including all qualified players, he is 95th in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage and 141st in slugging percentage.

Dansby Swanson has 12 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 39 walks while hitting .213.

Alex Bregman is hitting .237 with 15 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 52 walks.

Pirates vs Cubs Head to Head

7/24/2026: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

3-2 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/28/2026: 7-2 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

7-2 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/27/2026: 10-4 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

10-4 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/26/2026: 12-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

12-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/25/2026: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/12/2026: 7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/11/2026: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-3 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/10/2026: 2-0 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

2-0 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/17/2025: 8-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/16/2025: 4-1 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

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