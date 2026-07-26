Rays vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 26

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Cleveland Guardians.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rays vs Guardians Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (60-43) vs. Cleveland Guardians (54-51)

Date: Sunday, July 26, 2026

Sunday, July 26, 2026 Time: 12:15 p.m. ET

12:15 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: Peacock

Rays vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-134) | CLE: (+116)

TB: (-134) | CLE: (+116) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+172) | CLE: +1.5 (-210)

TB: -1.5 (+172) | CLE: +1.5 (-210) Total: 7 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Rays vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen (Rays) - 8-5, 3.28 ERA vs Parker Messick (Guardians) - 8-5, 2.68 ERA

The Rays will look to Drew Rasmussen (8-5) versus the Guardians and Parker Messick (8-5). Rasmussen's team is 10-8-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Rasmussen's team has won 60% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (6-4). The Guardians have a 10-10-0 record against the spread in Messick's starts. The Guardians have played as the moneyline underdog for five of Messick's starts this season, and they won every time.

Rays vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (60.6%)

Rays vs Guardians Moneyline

Tampa Bay is a -134 favorite on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a +116 underdog on the road.

Rays vs Guardians Spread

The Rays are hosting the Guardians and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Rays are +172 to cover the runline, with the Guardians being -210.

Rays vs Guardians Over/Under

The over/under for the Rays versus Guardians game on July 26 has been set at 7, with -102 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Rays have been victorious in 40, or 63.5%, of the 63 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Tampa Bay has been victorious 22 times in 33 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Rays' games have gone over the total in 48 of their 101 opportunities.

The Rays have an against the spread record of 60-41-0 in 101 games with a line this season.

The Guardians have gone 24-21 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 53.3% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, Cleveland has a record of 13-10 (56.5%).

The Guardians have played in 99 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 48 times (48-51-0).

The Guardians have a 48-51-0 record against the spread this season (covering 48.5% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero leads Tampa Bay with 112 hits, batting .286 this season with 45 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .376 and a slugging percentage of .548.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 20th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

Yandy Diaz has a slash line of .304/.380/.462 this season and a team-best OPS of .842.

He ranks fifth in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Jonathan Aranda is batting .283 with a .440 slugging percentage and 65 RBI this year.

Chandler Simpson has been key for Tampa Bay with 104 hits, an OBP of .325 plus a slugging percentage of .355.

Guardians Player Leaders

Chase DeLauter has 94 hits, a team-high for the Guardians. He's batting .284 and slugging .450 with an on-base percentage of .351.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 24th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging percentage.

Brayan Rocchio paces his team with a .407 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .274 with an on-base percentage of .335.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 70th, and he is 93rd in slugging.

Jose Ramirez has 18 doubles, 10 home runs and 43 walks while hitting .239.

Steven Kwan's .354 OBP paces his team.

Rays vs Guardians Head to Head

7/24/2026: 11-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

11-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/28/2026: 1-0 TB (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

1-0 TB (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/27/2026: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-2 TB (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/7/2025: 2-1 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

2-1 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/6/2025: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/5/2025: 7-1 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-1 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/4/2025: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 8/27/2025: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/26/2025: 3-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/25/2025: 9-0 TB (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

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