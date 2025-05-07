Tigers vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 7

Odds updated as of 5:16 a.m.

The MLB's Wednesday slate includes the Detroit Tigers facing the Colorado Rockies.

Tigers vs Rockies Game Info

Detroit Tigers (22-13) vs. Colorado Rockies (6-28)

Date: Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Wednesday, May 7, 2025 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and FDSDET

Tigers vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-176) | COL: (+148)

DET: (-176) | COL: (+148) Spread: DET: -1.5 (-111) | COL: +1.5 (-108)

DET: -1.5 (-111) | COL: +1.5 (-108) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Tigers vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jackson Jobe (Tigers) - 2-0, 3.38 ERA vs Chase Dollander (Rockies) - 2-3, 6.48 ERA

The Tigers will call on Jackson Jobe (2-0) versus the Rockies and Chase Dollander (2-3). Jobe and his team are 4-1-0 ATS this season when he starts. Jobe's team won his only start as a favorite this season. When Dollander starts, the Rockies are 3-2-0 against the spread. The Rockies are 1-3 in Dollander's four starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Tigers vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (62.5%)

Tigers vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Tigers-Rockies, Detroit is the favorite at -176, and Colorado is +148 playing at home.

Tigers vs Rockies Spread

The Tigers are at the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs (-111 to cover) on the runline. Colorado is -108 to cover.

Tigers vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for Tigers-Rockies on May 7 is 9.5. The over is -100, and the under is -122.

Tigers vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Tigers have won in 14, or 73.7%, of the 19 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Detroit has a record of 6-2 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -176 or more on the moneyline.

The Tigers' games have gone over the total in 16 of their 35 opportunities.

In 35 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 21-14-0 against the spread.

The Rockies have been the underdog on the moneyline 31 total times this season. They've finished 5-26 in those games.

Colorado has gone 3-18 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +148 or longer (14.3%).

The Rockies have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 11 times this season for an 11-22-1 record against the over/under.

The Rockies are 12-22-0 against the spread this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson has eight doubles, 10 home runs and 20 walks while batting .234. He has an on-base percentage of .349 and a slugging percentage of .540.

Among all qualified batters, he is 106th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is 17th in slugging.

Torkelson hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .176 with two home runs, two walks and three RBIs.

Kerry Carpenter leads Detroit with 33 hits. He is batting .295 this season and has 13 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .554 with an on-base percentage of .316.

His batting average ranks 24th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 93rd, and his slugging percentage 13th.

Riley Greene has an OPS of .808, fueled by an OBP of .319 and a team-best slugging percentage of .489 this season.

Greene heads into this game with seven games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 games he is batting .385 with a double, five home runs, two walks and 11 RBIs.

Gleyber Torres has four home runs, 15 RBI and a batting average of .291 this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has 31 hits with a .349 on-base percentage and a .451 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Rockies. He's batting .274.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 47th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging percentage.

Goodman takes a seven-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is batting .351 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBIs.

Brenton Doyle has four doubles, four home runs and eight walks while batting .224. He's slugging .388 with an on-base percentage of .280.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 116th in batting average, 131st in on-base percentage and 101st in slugging percentage.

Jordan Beck has three doubles, two triples, five home runs and eight walks while batting .260.

Mickey Moniak is batting .205 with two doubles, four triples, three home runs and seven walks.

