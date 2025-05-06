Tigers vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 6

Odds updated as of 5:15 a.m.

The MLB slate on Tuesday includes the Detroit Tigers facing the Colorado Rockies.

Tigers vs Rockies Game Info

Detroit Tigers (22-13) vs. Colorado Rockies (6-28)

Date: Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Tuesday, May 6, 2025 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and FDSDET

Tigers vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-172) | COL: (+144)

DET: (-172) | COL: (+144) Spread: DET: -1.5 (-110) | COL: +1.5 (-110)

DET: -1.5 (-110) | COL: +1.5 (-110) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Tigers vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jackson Jobe (Tigers) - 2-0, 3.38 ERA vs Chase Dollander (Rockies) - 2-3, 6.48 ERA

The probable starters are Jackson Jobe (2-0) for the Tigers and Chase Dollander (2-3) for the Rockies. Jobe and his team have a record of 4-1-0 against the spread when he starts. Jobe's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Rockies have gone 3-2-0 ATS in Dollander's five starts with a set spread. The Rockies are 1-3 in Dollander's four starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Tigers vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (66.5%)

Tigers vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is the underdog, +144 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -172 favorite despite being on the road.

Tigers vs Rockies Spread

The Tigers are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Rockies. The Tigers are -110 to cover, and the Rockies are -110.

Tigers vs Rockies Over/Under

Tigers versus Rockies, on May 6, has an over/under of 9.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Tigers vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Tigers have come away with 14 wins in the 19 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Detroit has been victorious six times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -172 on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 16 of their 35 opportunities.

In 35 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 21-14-0 against the spread.

The Rockies have gone 5-26 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 16.1% of those games).

Colorado has gone 3-18 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +144 or longer (14.3%).

The Rockies have played in 34 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-22-1).

The Rockies have gone 12-22-0 ATS this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson is hitting .234 with eight doubles, 10 home runs and 20 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .349 while slugging .540.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 101st, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 18th in slugging.

Torkelson will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .176 with two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Kerry Carpenter leads Detroit with 33 hits. He is batting .295 this season and has 13 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .554 with an on-base percentage of .316.

He ranks 23rd in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging in the major leagues.

Riley Greene has an OPS of .808, fueled by an OBP of .319 and a team-best slugging percentage of .489 this season.

Greene has recorded a hit in seven straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .385 with a double, five home runs, two walks and 11 RBI.

Gleyber Torres has four home runs, 15 RBI and a batting average of .291 this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has racked up a team-best OBP (.349) and slugging percentage (.451), and leads the Rockies in hits (31, while batting .274).

He ranks 48th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Goodman hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .351 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBI.

Brenton Doyle has four doubles, four home runs and eight walks while hitting .224. He's slugging .388 with an on-base percentage of .280.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 115th in batting average, 130th in on-base percentage and 98th in slugging percentage.

Jordan Beck has three doubles, two triples, five home runs and eight walks while hitting .260.

Mickey Moniak is hitting .205 with two doubles, four triples, three home runs and seven walks.

