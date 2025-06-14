Tigers vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 15
Odds updated as of 6:11 a.m.
The Sunday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Detroit Tigers and the Cincinnati Reds.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Tigers vs Reds Game Info
- Detroit Tigers (46-26) vs. Cincinnati Reds (36-35)
- Date: Sunday, June 15, 2025
- Time: 12:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan
- Coverage: Roku
Tigers vs Reds Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: DET: (-184) | CIN: (+154)
- Spread: DET: -1.5 (+106) | CIN: +1.5 (-128)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)
Tigers vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Sawyer Gipson-Long (Tigers) - 0-0, 4.32 ERA vs Wade Miley (Reds) - 1-0, 9.00 ERA
The Tigers will give the nod to Sawyer Gipson-Long and the Reds will turn to Wade Miley (1-0, 9.00 ERA). Gipson-Long will make his first start this season in a game featuring a spread set by sportsbooks. Gipson-Long has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. Miley has started just one game with a set spread, which the Reds covered. The Reds were the underdog on the moneyline for one Miley start this season -- they won.
Tigers vs Reds Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Tigers win (61.4%)
Tigers vs Reds Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Tigers vs. Reds reveal Detroit as the favorite (-184) and Cincinnati as the underdog (+154) on the road.
Tigers vs Reds Spread
- The Tigers are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Reds. The Tigers are +106 to cover, and the Reds are -128.
Tigers vs Reds Over/Under
- The over/under for the Tigers versus Reds game on June 15 has been set at 8.5, with -122 odds on the over and -100 odds on the under.
Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!
Tigers vs Reds Betting Trends
- The Tigers have been chosen as favorites in 44 games this year and have walked away with the win 30 times (68.2%) in those games.
- This year Detroit has won 10 of 15 games when listed as at least -184 on the moneyline.
- The Tigers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 32 of their 70 opportunities.
- The Tigers have an against the spread mark of 39-31-0 in 70 games with a line this season.
- The Reds have won 20 of the 39 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (51.3%).
- Cincinnati has gone 1-3 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +154 or longer (25%).
- The Reds have combined with opponents to go over the total 30 times this season for a 30-36-2 record against the over/under.
- The Reds have covered 52.9% of their games this season, going 36-32-0 ATS.
Tigers Player Leaders
- Spencer Torkelson leads Detroit in total hits (57) this season while batting .237 with 31 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .346 and a slugging percentage of .498.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 122nd, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is 21st in slugging.
- Gleyber Torres has 57 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .369. He's batting .268 and slugging .408.
- He is 56th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 103rd in slugging in the majors.
- Riley Greene leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.493) powered by 30 extra-base hits.
- Kerry Carpenter has been key for Detroit with 61 hits, an OBP of .291 plus a slugging percentage of .481.
Reds Player Leaders
- Elly De La Cruz paces the Reds with 72 hits. He's batting .267 and slugging .485 with an on-base percentage of .348.
- Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 58th, his on-base percentage ranks 51st, and he is 31st in slugging.
- De La Cruz hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .429 with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and four RBIs.
- TJ Friedl paces his team with a .387 on-base percentage, and has a club-high .447 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .294.
- He is currently 22nd in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.
- Gavin Lux is hitting .277 with 14 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 28 walks.
- Jose Trevino is hitting .295 with 15 doubles, four home runs and nine walks.
Tigers vs Reds Head to Head
- 6/14/2025: 11-1 CIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 6/13/2025: 11-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 7/7/2024: 5-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 7/6/2024: 5-3 DET (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 7/5/2024: 5-4 DET (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 9/14/2023: 8-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: N/A, Underdog Moneyline: N/A)
- 9/13/2023: 4-3 CIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 9/12/2023: 6-5 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!