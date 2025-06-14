Tigers vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 15

Odds updated as of 6:11 a.m.

The Sunday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Detroit Tigers and the Cincinnati Reds.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Tigers vs Reds Game Info

Detroit Tigers (46-26) vs. Cincinnati Reds (36-35)

Date: Sunday, June 15, 2025

Sunday, June 15, 2025 Time: 12:05 p.m. ET

12:05 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: Roku

Tigers vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-184) | CIN: (+154)

DET: (-184) | CIN: (+154) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+106) | CIN: +1.5 (-128)

DET: -1.5 (+106) | CIN: +1.5 (-128) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Tigers vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sawyer Gipson-Long (Tigers) - 0-0, 4.32 ERA vs Wade Miley (Reds) - 1-0, 9.00 ERA

The Tigers will give the nod to Sawyer Gipson-Long and the Reds will turn to Wade Miley (1-0, 9.00 ERA). Gipson-Long will make his first start this season in a game featuring a spread set by sportsbooks. Gipson-Long has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. Miley has started just one game with a set spread, which the Reds covered. The Reds were the underdog on the moneyline for one Miley start this season -- they won.

Tigers vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (61.4%)

Tigers vs Reds Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Tigers vs. Reds reveal Detroit as the favorite (-184) and Cincinnati as the underdog (+154) on the road.

Tigers vs Reds Spread

The Tigers are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Reds. The Tigers are +106 to cover, and the Reds are -128.

Tigers vs Reds Over/Under

The over/under for the Tigers versus Reds game on June 15 has been set at 8.5, with -122 odds on the over and -100 odds on the under.

Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Tigers vs Reds Betting Trends

The Tigers have been chosen as favorites in 44 games this year and have walked away with the win 30 times (68.2%) in those games.

This year Detroit has won 10 of 15 games when listed as at least -184 on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 32 of their 70 opportunities.

The Tigers have an against the spread mark of 39-31-0 in 70 games with a line this season.

The Reds have won 20 of the 39 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (51.3%).

Cincinnati has gone 1-3 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +154 or longer (25%).

The Reds have combined with opponents to go over the total 30 times this season for a 30-36-2 record against the over/under.

The Reds have covered 52.9% of their games this season, going 36-32-0 ATS.

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson leads Detroit in total hits (57) this season while batting .237 with 31 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .346 and a slugging percentage of .498.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 122nd, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is 21st in slugging.

Gleyber Torres has 57 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .369. He's batting .268 and slugging .408.

He is 56th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 103rd in slugging in the majors.

Riley Greene leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.493) powered by 30 extra-base hits.

Kerry Carpenter has been key for Detroit with 61 hits, an OBP of .291 plus a slugging percentage of .481.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz paces the Reds with 72 hits. He's batting .267 and slugging .485 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 58th, his on-base percentage ranks 51st, and he is 31st in slugging.

De La Cruz hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .429 with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

TJ Friedl paces his team with a .387 on-base percentage, and has a club-high .447 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .294.

He is currently 22nd in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Gavin Lux is hitting .277 with 14 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 28 walks.

Jose Trevino is hitting .295 with 15 doubles, four home runs and nine walks.

Tigers vs Reds Head to Head

6/14/2025: 11-1 CIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

11-1 CIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/13/2025: 11-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

11-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/7/2024: 5-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/6/2024: 5-3 DET (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-3 DET (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/5/2024: 5-4 DET (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-4 DET (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/14/2023: 8-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: N/A, Underdog Moneyline: N/A)

8-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: N/A, Underdog Moneyline: N/A) 9/13/2023: 4-3 CIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 CIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/12/2023: 6-5 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!