Tigers vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 14

The MLB's Wednesday slate includes the Detroit Tigers taking on the Boston Red Sox.

Tigers vs Red Sox Game Info

Detroit Tigers (28-15) vs. Boston Red Sox (22-22)

Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Wednesday, May 14, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and NESN

Tigers vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-245) | BOS: (+200)

DET: (-245) | BOS: (+200) Spread: DET: -1.5 (-104) | BOS: +1.5 (-115)

DET: -1.5 (-104) | BOS: +1.5 (-115) Total: 7 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Tigers vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 4-2, 2.08 ERA vs Hunter Dobbins (Red Sox) - 2-1, 2.78 ERA

The probable pitchers are Tarik Skubal (4-2) for the Tigers and Hunter Dobbins (2-1) for the Red Sox. Skubal and his team have a record of 5-3-0 against the spread when he starts. When Skubal starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-2. The Red Sox have a 3-1-0 ATS record in Dobbins' four starts that had a set spread. The Red Sox have always been the moneyline underdog when Dobbins starts this season.

Tigers vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (66.3%)

Tigers vs Red Sox Moneyline

Detroit is the favorite, -245 on the moneyline, while Boston is a +200 underdog on the road.

Tigers vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are at the Tigers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Red Sox are -104 to cover the spread, and the Tigers are -115.

A total of 7 runs has been set for the Tigers-Red Sox game on May 14, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Tigers vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Tigers have been favorites in 24 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (75%) in those contests.

Detroit has been listed as a favorite of -245 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Tigers and their opponents have hit the over in 21 of their 42 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Tigers have posted a record of 25-17-0 against the spread this season.

The Red Sox are 5-6 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45.5% of those games).

Boston has yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +200 or longer.

In the 44 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Red Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 21 times (21-21-2).

The Red Sox have gone 22-22-0 against the spread this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson is batting .240 with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 23 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .344 and a slugging percentage of .526.

He is 102nd in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Kerry Carpenter leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.542) and total hits (42) this season. He's batting .296 with an on-base percentage of .327.

He ranks 23rd in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Carpenter has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .438 with a double, a triple, a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Gleyber Torres has 35 hits this season and has a slash line of .299/.368/.470.

Torres takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with a home run, four walks and four RBIs.

Riley Greene has an OPS of .782, fueled by an OBP of .316 and a team-best slugging percentage of .466 this season.

Greene has safely hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .278 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Alexander Bregman has a team-high slugging percentage (.567) while leading the Red Sox in hits (52). He's batting .304 and with an on-base percentage of .381.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 14th, his on-base percentage is 22nd, and he is 10th in slugging.

Wilyer Abreu has seven doubles, 11 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .281. He's slugging .555 with an on-base percentage of .375.

He is currently 42nd in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Rafael Devers has accumulated an on-base percentage of .395, a team-high for the Red Sox.

Jarren Duran is batting .254 with 10 doubles, four triples, two home runs and 10 walks.

Tigers vs Red Sox Head to Head

5/13/2025: 10-9 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-9 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/12/2025: 14-2 DET (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

14-2 DET (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/1/2024: 4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/31/2024: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/30/2024: 7-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/2/2024: 8-4 DET (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-4 DET (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/1/2024: 6-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/31/2024: 7-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

7-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/30/2024: 5-0 DET (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-0 DET (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/13/2023: 6-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

