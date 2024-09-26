Tigers vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 26

Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.

The Thursday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Detroit Tigers and the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tigers vs Rays Game Info

Detroit Tigers (84-74) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (78-80)

Date: Thursday, September 26, 2024

Thursday, September 26, 2024 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: BSSUN

Tigers vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-156) | TB: (+132)

DET: (-156) | TB: (+132) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+132) | TB: +1.5 (-160)

DET: -1.5 (+132) | TB: +1.5 (-160) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Tigers vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Reese Olson (Tigers) - 4-8, 3.49 ERA vs Tyler Alexander (Rays) - 6-5, 5.35 ERA

The Tigers will give the nod to Reese Olson (4-8, 3.49 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Rays will turn to Tyler Alexander (6-5, 5.35 ERA). Olson and his team are 11-10-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Olson starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-6. The Rays are 4-4-0 against the spread when Alexander starts. The Rays have a 2-4 record in Alexander's six starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Tigers vs Rays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (55.8%)

Tigers vs Rays Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Tigers vs. Rays reveal Detroit as the favorite (-156) and Tampa Bay as the underdog (+132) on the road.

Tigers vs Rays Spread

The Tigers are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Rays. The Tigers are +132 to cover, and the Rays are -160.

Tigers vs Rays Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Tigers-Rays on Sept. 26, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Tigers vs Rays Betting Trends

The Tigers have been favorites in 56 games this season and have come away with the win 32 times (57.1%) in those contests.

This season Detroit has come away with a win 13 times in 21 chances when named as a favorite of at least -156 on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have hit the over in 77 of their 154 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Tigers have posted a record of 84-70-0 against the spread this season.

The Rays have a 38-46 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45.2% of those games).

Tampa Bay is 9-14 (winning just 39.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +132 or longer.

In the 156 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Rays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 66 times (66-84-6).

The Rays have an 83-73-0 record against the spread this season (covering 53.2% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene leads Detroit with 131 hits and an OBP of .351, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .485. He's batting .264.

He ranks 50th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging among all qualified hitters in baseball.

Greene has recorded a base hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with a double, a walk and two RBI.

Matt Vierling has hit 16 homers this season while driving in 56 runs. He's batting .257 this season and slugging .424 with an on-base percentage of .309.

He is 60th in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Colt Keith has an OPS of .686, fueled by an OBP of .308 and a team-best slugging percentage of .377 this season.

Kerry Carpenter is batting .285 with a .345 OBP and 52 RBI for Detroit this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has put up a team-best OBP (.342) and slugging percentage (.417), while pacing the Rays in hits (157, while batting .282).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 24th, his on-base percentage is 33rd, and he is 73rd in slugging.

Brandon Lowe is hitting .239 with 19 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 33 walks. He's slugging .476 with an on-base percentage of .308.

Christopher Morel is batting .195 with 11 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 60 walks.

Jose Caballero has 24 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 27 walks while batting .228.

Tigers vs Rays Head to Head

9/25/2024: 7-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/24/2024: 7-5 TB (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-5 TB (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/23/2024: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-2 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/22/2024: 7-1 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-1 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/6/2023: 10-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

10-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/5/2023: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-2 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/4/2023: 8-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

8-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/2/2023: 5-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

5-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 4/1/2023: 12-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

12-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 3/30/2023: 4-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

