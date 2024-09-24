Tigers vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 24

Odds updated as of 10:12 a.m.

The Detroit Tigers will take on the Tampa Bay Rays in MLB action on Tuesday.

Tigers vs Rays Game Info

Detroit Tigers (82-74) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (78-78)

Date: Tuesday, September 24, 2024

Tuesday, September 24, 2024 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: BSDET

Tigers vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-180) | TB: (+152)

DET: (-180) | TB: (+152) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+126) | TB: +1.5 (-152)

DET: -1.5 (+126) | TB: +1.5 (-152) Total: 6.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Tigers vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 17-4, 2.48 ERA vs Ryan Pepiot (Rays) - 8-6, 3.64 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Tarik Skubal (17-4) to the mound, while Ryan Pepiot (8-6) will get the nod for the Rays. Skubal and his team have a record of 15-14-0 against the spread when he starts. Skubal's team has won 70% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (14-6). The Rays have a 10-13-0 record against the spread in Pepiot's starts. The Rays have a 4-4 record in Pepiot's eight starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Tigers vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (55.7%)

Tigers vs Rays Moneyline

Detroit is the favorite, -180 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a +152 underdog on the road.

Tigers vs Rays Spread

The Tigers are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Rays. The Tigers are +126 to cover the spread, while the Rays are -152.

Tigers vs Rays Over/Under

The Tigers-Rays contest on Sept. 24 has been given an over/under of 6.5 runs. The over is set at -122 and the under at -100.

Tigers vs Rays Betting Trends

The Tigers have been victorious in 31, or 56.4%, of the 55 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Detroit has won six of 10 games when listed as at least -180 on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have hit the over in 77 of their 153 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Tigers are 83-70-0 against the spread in their 153 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rays have been the moneyline underdog 83 total times this season. They've finished 38-45 in those games.

Tampa Bay has a 3-6 record (winning only 33.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +152 or longer.

The Rays have played in 155 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 66 times (66-84-5).

The Rays have an 83-72-0 record against the spread this season (covering 53.5% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene leads Detroit with 128 hits and an OBP of .351 this season. He has a .262 batting average and a slugging percentage of .485.

Among all qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 51st in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.

Matt Vierling has 27 doubles, five triples, 16 home runs and 37 walks. He's batting .257 and slugging .426 with an on-base percentage of .310.

His batting average ranks 60th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 101st, and his slugging percentage 63rd.

Colt Keith has an OPS of .692, fueled by an OBP of .311 and a team-best slugging percentage of .381 this season.

Kerry Carpenter is batting .290 with a .351 OBP and 52 RBI for Detroit this season.

Carpenter heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .444 with a double, two home runs, a walk and two RBI.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has racked up a team-high OBP (.344) and slugging percentage (.420), and leads the Rays in hits (157, while batting .284).

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage.

Diaz brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .364 with two doubles and two walks.

Brandon Lowe is batting .242 with 19 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 33 walks. He's slugging .475 with an on-base percentage of .312.

Christopher Morel is hitting .198 with 11 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 59 walks.

Jose Caballero has 24 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 27 walks while hitting .229.

Tigers vs Rays Head to Head

4/24/2024: 7-5 TB (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-5 TB (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/23/2024: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-2 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/22/2024: 7-1 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-1 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/6/2023: 10-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

10-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/5/2023: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-2 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/4/2023: 8-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

8-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/2/2023: 5-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

5-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 4/1/2023: 12-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

12-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 3/30/2023: 4-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

4-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 8/7/2022: 7-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

