Tigers vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 9

The Wednesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Detroit Tigers and the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tigers vs Rays Game Info

Detroit Tigers (58-34) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (49-42)

Date: Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Wednesday, July 9, 2025 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and FDSSUN

Tigers vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-148) | TB: (+126)

DET: (-148) | TB: (+126) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+146) | TB: +1.5 (-178)

DET: -1.5 (+146) | TB: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Tigers vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Reese Olson (Tigers) - 4-3, 2.89 ERA vs Zack Littell (Rays) - 7-7, 3.50 ERA

The Tigers will call on Reese Olson (4-3) versus the Rays and Zack Littell (7-7). Olson and his team are 4-6-0 ATS this season when he starts. Olson's team is 5-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Rays are 7-11-0 ATS in Littell's 18 starts with a set spread. The Rays have a 5-4 record in Littell's nine starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Tigers vs Rays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (60.4%)

Tigers vs Rays Moneyline

Tampa Bay is the underdog, +126 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -148 favorite at home.

Tigers vs Rays Spread

The Rays are +1.5 on the run line against the Tigers. The Rays are -178 to cover, and the Tigers are +146.

Tigers vs Rays Over/Under

The Tigers-Rays game on July 9 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Tigers vs Rays Betting Trends

The Tigers have won in 38, or 67.9%, of the 56 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Detroit has a record of 26-8 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -148 or more on the moneyline.

The Tigers' games have gone over the total in 42 of their 87 opportunities.

The Tigers have posted a record of 47-40-0 against the spread this season.

The Rays are 18-19 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 48.6% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer, Tampa Bay has an 8-8 record (winning 50% of its games).

In the 88 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Rays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 36 times (36-49-3).

The Rays are 42-46-0 against the spread this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.536) and total hits (99) this season. He's batting .285 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 30th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 59th, and he is 14th in slugging.

Greene has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .105 with a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Gleyber Torres leads Detroit in OBP (.386) this season, fueled by 77 hits. He's batting .275 while slugging .418.

He is 46th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 86th in slugging in the major leagues.

Spencer Torkelson is batting .235 with a .494 slugging percentage and 56 RBI this year.

Zach McKinstry is batting .285 with a .355 OBP and 27 RBI for Detroit this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has racked up 85 hits, a team-best for the Rays. He's batting .255 and slugging .502 with an on-base percentage of .297.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 87th, his on-base percentage is 134th, and he is 21st in slugging.

Yandy Diaz paces his team with a .469 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .289 with an on-base percentage of .344.

He is currently 22nd in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Brandon Lowe has 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .272.

Jonathan Aranda's .396 on-base percentage leads his team.

Tigers vs Rays Head to Head

7/7/2025: 5-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/22/2025: 9-3 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

9-3 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/21/2025: 8-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/26/2024: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/25/2024: 7-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/24/2024: 7-5 TB (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-5 TB (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/23/2024: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-2 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/22/2024: 7-1 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-1 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/6/2023: 10-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

10-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/5/2023: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

