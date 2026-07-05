Tigers vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 5

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Detroit Tigers and the Texas Rangers.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Tigers vs Rangers Game Info

Detroit Tigers (39-50) vs. Texas Rangers (45-44)

Date: Sunday, July 5, 2026

Sunday, July 5, 2026 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: Peacock

Tigers vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-112) | TEX: (-104)

DET: (-112) | TEX: (-104) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+146) | TEX: +1.5 (-176)

DET: -1.5 (+146) | TEX: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Tigers vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize (Tigers) - 3-5, 2.63 ERA vs Kumar Rocker (Rangers) - 2-6, 3.83 ERA

The probable starters are Casey Mize (3-5) for the Tigers and Kumar Rocker (2-6) for the Rangers. Mize and his team have a record of 7-5-0 against the spread when he starts. Mize's team is 3-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Rangers have gone 7-6-0 ATS in Rocker's 13 starts that had a set spread. The Rangers are 3-4 in Rocker's seven starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Tigers vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (52.6%)

Tigers vs Rangers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-Tigers, Texas is the underdog at -104, and Detroit is -112 playing on the road.

Tigers vs Rangers Spread

The Tigers are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Rangers. The Tigers are +146 to cover the spread, while the Rangers are -176.

Tigers vs Rangers Over/Under

Tigers versus Rangers on July 5 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!

Tigers vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Tigers have come away with 21 wins in the 42 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Detroit has been victorious 21 times in 41 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over in 38 of their 87 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Tigers are 45-42-0 against the spread in their 87 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers have compiled a 20-23 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 46.5% of those games).

Texas has an 18-22 record (winning 45% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The Rangers have played in 88 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 41 times (41-42-5).

The Rangers have a 44-44-0 record ATS this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle leads Detroit with an OBP of .393 this season while batting .282 with 56 walks and 54 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .421.

He ranks 31st in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 82nd in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB.

Dillon Dingler leads Detroit with 82 hits. He is batting .266 this season and has 40 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .526 with an on-base percentage of .328.

Among all qualified batters, he ranks 58th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.

Riley Greene has hit 12 homers with a team-high .455 SLG this season.

Greene heads into this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with a double, three home runs, a walk and six RBIs.

Spencer Torkelson is batting .213 with a .313 OBP and 38 RBI for Detroit this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Jung has racked up 96 hits with a .362 on-base percentage and a .449 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Rangers. He's batting .297.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 11th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging percentage.

Jake Burger has 14 doubles, 14 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .246. He's slugging .425 with an on-base percentage of .310.

He is currently 95th in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage and 78th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Brandon Nimmo is hitting .259 with 20 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 29 walks.

Ezequiel Duran is batting .273 with 15 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 21 walks.

Tigers vs Rangers Head to Head

7/4/2026: 3-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/2/2026: 10-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

10-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/3/2026: 7-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/2/2026: 5-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/1/2026: 5-4 TEX (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 TEX (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/20/2025: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 7/19/2025: 4-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/18/2025: 2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/11/2025: 6-1 TEX (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-1 TEX (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/10/2025: 10-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

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