Phillies vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 5

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Sunday includes the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the Kansas City Royals.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup.

Phillies vs Royals Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (50-39) vs. Kansas City Royals (35-54)

Date: Sunday, July 5, 2026

Sunday, July 5, 2026 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: Peacock and NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-156) | KC: (+132)

PHI: (-156) | KC: (+132) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+108) | KC: +1.5 (-130)

PHI: -1.5 (+108) | KC: +1.5 (-130) Total: 9 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Phillies vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 3-5, 6.04 ERA vs Luinder Avila (Royals) - 3-3, 5.40 ERA

The Phillies will give the nod to Aaron Nola (3-5, 6.04 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Luinder Avila (3-3, 5.40 ERA). Nola's team is 5-12-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Nola's team has a record of 5-6 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Royals are 5-2-0 ATS in Avila's seven starts that had a set spread. The Royals have a 5-2 record in Avila's seven starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Phillies vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (54.9%)

Phillies vs Royals Moneyline

Kansas City is the underdog, +132 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -156 favorite despite being on the road.

Phillies vs Royals Spread

The Royals are +1.5 on the run line against the Phillies. The Royals are -130 to cover, and the Phillies are +108.

Phillies vs Royals Over/Under

The over/under for Phillies-Royals on July 5 is 9. The over is -106, and the under is -114.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Royals Betting Trends

The Phillies have been victorious in 41, or 64.1%, of the 64 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Philadelphia has a record of 27-7 when favored by -156 or more this year.

Contests with the Phillies have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 39 of 87 chances this season.

The Phillies are 33-54-0 against the spread in their 87 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Royals have compiled a 19-35 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 35.2% of those games).

Kansas City has a 3-3 record (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +132 or longer.

The Royals have played in 85 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 42 times (42-42-1).

The Royals have put together a 37-48-0 record against the spread this season (covering 43.5% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia with an OBP of .374 this season while batting .274 with 54 walks and 56 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .529.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 12th in slugging.

Harper will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and six RBIs.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 82 hits. He is batting .256 this season and has 40 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .572 with an on-base percentage of .371.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 78th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage.

Brandon Marsh has hit 15 homers with a team-high .514 SLG this season.

Trea Turner has been key for Philadelphia with 86 hits, an OBP of .286 plus a slugging percentage of .364.

Turner has safely hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .326 with three doubles, three home runs, a walk and eight RBIs.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has put up a team-best OBP (.358) and slugging percentage (.465), while pacing the Royals in hits (93, while batting .286).

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 25th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage.

Carter Jensen is hitting .247 with 17 doubles, 13 home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .445 with an on-base percentage of .310.

He is currently 91st in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Jac Caglianone paces the Royals with 74 hits.

Michael Massey is hitting .252 with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 10 walks.

Phillies vs Royals Head to Head

7/4/2026: 6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/14/2025: 10-3 KC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

10-3 KC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/13/2025: 8-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/12/2025: 8-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/25/2024: 11-3 PHI (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

11-3 PHI (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/24/2024: 11-2 PHI (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

11-2 PHI (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/23/2024: 7-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/6/2023: 8-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

8-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 8/5/2023: 9-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

9-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/4/2023: 7-5 KC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

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