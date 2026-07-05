Mariners vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 5

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Sunday includes the Seattle Mariners taking on the Toronto Blue Jays.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Mariners vs Blue Jays Game Info

Seattle Mariners (46-44) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (42-47)

Date: Sunday, July 5, 2026

Sunday, July 5, 2026 Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: Peacock and SNET

Mariners vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-138) | TOR: (+118)

SEA: (-138) | TOR: (+118) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+160) | TOR: +1.5 (-194)

SEA: -1.5 (+160) | TOR: +1.5 (-194) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Mariners vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Emerson Hancock (Mariners) - 5-4, 3.47 ERA vs Trey Yesavage (Blue Jays) - 4-3, 3.34 ERA

The probable starters are Emerson Hancock (5-4) for the Mariners and Trey Yesavage (4-3) for the Blue Jays. Hancock's team is 5-11-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Hancock's team has been victorious in 53.8% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 7-6. The Blue Jays are 4-7-0 ATS in Yesavage's 11 starts with a set spread. The Blue Jays were the moneyline underdog for two Yesavage starts this season -- they split the games.

Mariners vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (63.4%)

Mariners vs Blue Jays Moneyline

The Mariners vs Blue Jays moneyline has Seattle as a -138 favorite, while Toronto is a +118 underdog on the road.

Mariners vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are +1.5 on the spread (-194 to cover), and Seattle is +160 to cover the runline.

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Mariners-Blue Jays on July 5, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Mariners have been favorites in 78 games this season and have come away with the win 42 times (53.8%) in those contests.

Seattle has a record of 25-14 when favored by -138 or more this year.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over in 42 of their 89 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 89 games with a line this season, the Mariners have a mark of 33-56-0 against the spread.

The Blue Jays have been the underdog on the moneyline 38 total times this season. They've gone 13-25 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer, Toronto has a 4-8 record (winning only 33.3% of its games).

The Blue Jays have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 88 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 46 of those games (46-41-1).

The Blue Jays have gone 42-46-0 against the spread this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena leads Seattle with 86 hits and an OBP of .376 this season. He has a .287 batting average and a slugging percentage of .453.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 21st in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging.

Josh Naylor has 11 doubles, eight home runs and 27 walks. He's batting .251 and slugging .358 with an on-base percentage of .313.

He is 84th in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage and 126th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Cole Young has collected 84 base hits, an OBP of .320 and a slugging percentage of .390 this season.

Young enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with a double, two home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

Dominic Canzone has been key for Seattle with 56 hits, an OBP of .349 plus a slugging percentage of .551.

Canzone takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with two home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has an on-base percentage of .346, a team-best for the Blue Jays. He's batting .265 and slugging .346.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, he is 61st in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 134th in slugging percentage.

Ernie Clement is slugging .430 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .293 with an on-base percentage of .316.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 14th in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage and 71st in slugging percentage.

Kazuma Okamoto leads the Blue Jays with 74 hits.

Daulton Varsho is batting .252 with 16 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 24 walks.

Mariners vs Blue Jays Head to Head

7/4/2026: 11-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

11-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 7/3/2026: 2-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

2-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 10/20/2025: 4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 10/19/2025: 6-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 10/17/2025: 6-2 SEA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-2 SEA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 10/16/2025: 8-2 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

8-2 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 10/15/2025: 13-4 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

13-4 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 10/13/2025: 10-3 SEA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-3 SEA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 10/12/2025: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-1 SEA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/11/2025: 9-1 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!