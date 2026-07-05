Giants vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 5

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

On Sunday in MLB, the San Francisco Giants are up against the Colorado Rockies.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Giants vs Rockies Game Info

San Francisco Giants (37-51) vs. Colorado Rockies (36-54)

Date: Sunday, July 5, 2026

Sunday, July 5, 2026 Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: Peacock and NBCS-BA

Giants vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-126) | COL: (+108)

SF: (-126) | COL: (+108) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+118) | COL: +1.5 (-142)

SF: -1.5 (+118) | COL: +1.5 (-142) Total: 12.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Giants vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tyler Mahle (Giants) - 1-8, 5.67 ERA vs Tanner Gordon (Rockies) - 0-2, 6.69 ERA

The Giants will look to Tyler Mahle (1-8) against the Rockies and Tanner Gordon (0-2). Mahle and his team have a record of 5-8-0 against the spread when he starts. Mahle's team is 1-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Rockies failed to cover in each of Gordon's three starts that had a set spread. The Rockies were the moneyline underdog for three Gordon starts this season -- they lost every game.

Giants vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (54.8%)

Giants vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is the underdog, +108 on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a -126 favorite despite being on the road.

Giants vs Rockies Spread

The Giants are at the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs (+118 to cover) on the runline. Colorado is -142 to cover.

Giants vs Rockies Over/Under

The Giants-Rockies contest on July 5 has been given an over/under of 12.5 runs. The over is set at -108 and the under at -112.

Bet on San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Giants vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Giants have won in 13, or 43.3%, of the 30 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

San Francisco has a record of 6-8 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -126 or more on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 40 of their 85 opportunities.

The Giants are 37-48-0 against the spread in their 85 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rockies have gone 36-51 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 41.4% of those games).

Colorado has gone 35-48 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer (42.2%).

The Rockies have played in 88 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 42 times (42-44-2).

The Rockies have a 48-40-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.5% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez leads San Francisco OPS (.831) this season. He has a .330 batting average, an on-base percentage of .364, and a slugging percentage of .467.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks second in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 42nd in slugging.

Arraez will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .429 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and two RBIs.

Jung Hoo Lee has 20 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 13 walks. He's batting .317 and slugging .452 with an on-base percentage of .348.

He ranks fifth in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging in the major leagues.

Lee enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with a double and two RBIs.

Casey Schmitt has 90 hits and is batting .283 this season.

Schmitt has logged a hit or more in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .190 with a double and two RBIs.

Rafael Devers has 16 home runs, 45 RBI and a batting average of .246 this season.

Devers brings an eight-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is batting .306 with a double, five home runs, four walks and eight RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

T.J. Rumfield has a team-best .487 slugging percentage. He's batting .295 with an on-base percentage of .376.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 13th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 20th and he is 33rd in slugging.

Rumfield enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, two walks and two RBIs.

Hunter Goodman has 79 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .251 while slugging .552 with an on-base percentage of .316.

He is currently 84th in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Jake McCarthy is hitting .307 with 16 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 15 walks.

Troy Johnston has a .382 OBP to lead his team.

Giants vs Rockies Head to Head

7/3/2026: 15-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

15-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/31/2026: 19-6 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

19-6 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/30/2026: 8-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/29/2026: 8-6 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-6 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/28/2025: 4-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

4-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 9/27/2025: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 9/26/2025: 6-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

6-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 9/3/2025: 10-8 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

10-8 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 9/2/2025: 7-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

7-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 9/1/2025: 8-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

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